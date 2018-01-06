 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: While Shilpa & Hina’s Fans Trend Their Favourites On Twitter, Vikas Creates A Record!

Only a few days are left for Bigg Boss 11 finale. As we revealed, the nominated contestants - Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, were taken to the mall. This weekend, the eviction will take place through ballot voting. The contestant who gets the least number of votes will be evicted.

As we know Shilpa and Hina have huge supporters. As the mall task was aired on television, Shilpa and Hina's fans took to social media and trended, #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy & #ShilpiansStrongerTogether. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta also created a record in the Bigg Boss house. Read on to know more...

Vikas Gupta Nailed 20 Tasks! According to a post on Vikas Gupta's social networking account, the producer becomes the first contestant ever to have nailed 20 tasks in a season! Vikas Creates A Record! The post read, "Thanks for all the love today! It was way more than we expected! Truly overwhelmed with the response! Thanks for putting a big smile on his @lostboyjourney face! Loved it. Posting the edit vikas loved and took with him! @endemolshineind @colorstv." Shilpa & Hina’s Fans Trend Their Favourites On Twitter Meanwhile, Hina and Shilpa's fans trended , #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy & #ShilpiansStrongerTogether even Hina's boyfriend, Rocky and Shilpa's brother Ashuthosh, along with a few celebrities supported the fans. Read Tweets... #ShilpiansStrongerTogether Trend: Ashutosh Shinde Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh wrote, "Every #shilpian stays in each other's heart and there stays #ShilpaShinde in all those hearts !! #ShilpiansStrongerTogether." Fans Tweets: Prof. Fasaad. 🚀 🤖 ☠️ ‏"Setting the game aside, I love the way shilpa adviced luv to talk to Hina...True character. #ShilpiansStrongerTogether #ShilpaShinde #BiggBoss11." Kruti 💥 "#Shilpa has taught us that your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life.Keep the faith.It will all be worth it in the end. She is getting all the love she deserves😘😍❤ #ShilpiansStrongerTogether." @Goodvibes888888 "Our fandom is the highest fandom and we are always here to make our Queen the winner and this is only possible when we all are united together making our Queen proud of us. Let's show our love for each other,come on Shilpa Fam,let's bring it on !!! ❤ #ShilpiansStrongerTogether." #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy Trends: Rocky Rocky revealed a few interesting facts about his girl, Hina Khan. He also interacted with fans by responding to their tweets. In one of the tweets, he wrote, "I agree! On this note I take ur leave thanking u'll with all my heart, humbled! I just tried to do what you guys have been doing like forever , commendable!! RESPECT!! HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY But goes without saying u guys r the true winners too,almost 800K Shabba Khair GN✌️." Fans Tweets: Sapna Sodha ‏"Hina Khan is flawless, in spite of targetting her and negative comments she kept proving herself since day 1. Ofc also style icon. Undoubtedly she deserves the Trophy <3 #BB11 #BigBoss11 #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy #HINADESERVEBB11TROPHY #HinaKhan #bigbuzz." Sharad Jagtiani "I like people who speak their mind out rather than those who pretend to be nice and bi**h later . Which is why I like @eyehinakhan over the others . Yes she has flaws but so do all of us ( maybe not me lol ) #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy #HinaKhan #HinaKhanFTW #BiggBoss11 #BB11." jSC ✨ "#HinaKhan slayed #BB11 in #Style,None Before .. No one After..Straight Forward, Strong Will Power.. HINAKHAN DESERVES BB11 TROPHY #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy WE LOVE YOU @eyehinakhan."

