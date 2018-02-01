 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde Has A Message For Haters Who Feel She Didn’t Deserve To Win The Show!

Shilpa Lashes Out At Haters

During Sabyasachi Sathpathy's birthday party, when media asked what she has to say to those who felt she didn't deserve to win the show, she lashed out, "I think, unko dimaag ka illaj karna chahiye."

Vikas Gupta Supports Shilpa

Vikas Gupta, who was present with her, was seen supporting Shilpa. Vikas was quoted by TOI as saying, "I think people who comment that Shilpa Shinde shouldn't have won the show should participate in a show where they can decide a winner."

Vikas Says…

He added, "We all played really well and the winner was decided by public's votes. Be it Shilpa, Hina or anyone else we all did a fabulous job and I think it is not even a question to be discussed."

Shilpa Thanks Vikas

While Shilpa thanked Vikas for supporting her, Sabyasachi also commented on that question and also had something good to say about Shilpa and Vikas!

‘Vikas & Shilpa's Chemistry Was Amazing’

In a video shared by TOI, Sabyasachi was seen telling, "Mein discuss bhi nahi kar sakta, mein bohot pehle nikal gaya tha." He adds that from what he saw on screen, they (the contestants) were very good players, brilliant! I think Vikas and Shilpa's chemistry was amazing."

ShiKas

Well, we do agree with Sabya, Shilpa and Vikas' chemistry was amazing indeed. From their fights to friendship, fans loved the couple and they had even nicknamed them as ShiKas. They even wanted them to get married.

Shilpa To Work With Vikas In A Web Series

Recently, there were rumours of Shilpa and Vikas getting married! But, the couple denied the reports. The couple might soon be seen working in a web series.