 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde Might Have Won The Show, But Here’s Why Hina Khan Is The Real Defeater!

Hina Khan

As we had revealed earlier, Hina Khan was highest paid Bigg Boss 11 contestant. It was reported that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, was paid around Rs 7-8 Lakhs per week.

Shilpa Shinde

It was also reported that Shilpa Shinde, who was popular owing to the show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was paid around Rs 6-7 Lakhs per week.

Here’s How Much Hina Earned From Bigg Boss…

According to Spotboye report, Hina Khan received Rs 1.25 Cr for the first 10 weeks. The actress also got an additional amount of Rs 50 Lakhs for the last 5 weeks. Hence, the total amount she took home was Rs 1.75 Crore!

Here’s How Much Shilpa Earned From Bigg Boss…

Also, it is being said that Shilpa received Rs 6 Lakhs per week for the first 10 weeks. For the last 5 weeks, the actress got about Rs 5 Lakhs per week totalling her amount to Rs 85 Lakhs. Hence, the total amount she took home was Rs 1.29 Crore!

Hina Did Beat Shilpa & How?

As per the website's report, Shilpa received Rs 1.29 Crore, while Hina got Rs 1.75 Crore. So, although Shilpa was the winner, Hina did beat Shilpa in terms of money as Hina got Rs 46 Lakhs more than Shilpa!

Hina Vs Shilpa

Also, it was said that post Bigg Boss 11 finale, although Shilpa won, Hina was pampered as she was given a royal treatment by the makers. While Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh shared a vanity van, Hina got her own vanity van, which was way more luxurious.