 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde Prasies Hina Khan & Vikas Gupta; Is Salman Khan Launching Shilpa?

Is Salman Khan Launching Shilpa Shinde?

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa clarified, "Salman Khan has given me a lot of respect and has told me specifically that I don't look like bhabhi or maa in any way. After giving me so much respect, I don't think he will disrespect me. Also, I am not expecting any work from him. He has already done enough and I would never want to ask work from him. These are just rumours."

Will Shilpa Ever Work With Hina?

"Not at all. First of all, I don't want to do daily soaps anymore. I have already done enough. Now that I have found an identity as Shilpa, I want to do something with that only and maybe I will act in films and all. Let's see."

Shilpa Praises Hina For Being Herself!

When the actress was asked about her reaction to Hina Khan's Call/Chawl girl remark, Shilpa told Times Now, "I got to know about this now. Hina Khan's best part was that she portrayed exactly what she was. She never tried to show that she was all nice, purposely. So with such a nature and language, maybe by mistake, it must have come from her."

Shilpa Added…

"Because even she knows that I never aggressively behaved with her on the show, despite the word she used. She had a problem with me being unorganized, but I liked it that way and she was nobody to interfere. But she had to find a loophole to portray me as bad, but she could not find any flaw, so she must have said so in aggression."

Shilpa & Hina

Shilpa clarified that she never said she won't meet Hina Khan. She added, "When I said, I don't want to meet Hina; I meant that I do not want to either keep any friendship or enmity with her."

Shilpa Praises Vikas

Talking about Vikas, Shilpa said, "Vikas Gupta is talented. Even though I promised Vikas during the task, honestly I would love to work with him because he is talented in a way that, if I deserve something he will portray me exactly like that. And that is very important."

Salman’s Mom Likes Shilpa & It’s A Big Deal For Her!

"I am so glad that Salman Khan was with me throughout, and I guess his fans are only my fans I feel. I got to know that his mom likes me that was a big deal for me; I cannot express how I feel about that."