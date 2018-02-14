 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Withdraws Case Against BJGPH Producer; Opens Up About Her Personal Life!

Shilpa Shinde Withdraws Case Against BJGPH Producer

Looks like the actress doesn't want to look behind as she has withdrawn the case against the producer, Sanjay Kohli! According to Spotboye report, the peace treaty was signed sometime back, but Shilpa managed to keep it under the wraps.

Shilpa Says…

When Shilpa was asked about the case, she was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Haan, woh khatam ho gaya. I have taken the sexual harassment case back."

Shilpa’s Dues Are Cleared!

The actress also clarified that her dues have been cleared now. She said, "All my balance amount was paid, and I really didn't think that there was a need to pursue it any further. I had said what I had to, and finally decided to move on."

How Did The Peace Between The Two Parties Happen?

When asked whether Sanjay's wife Binaifer initiated the peace, Shilpa said, "Nothing like that. There was a lawyer involved and it was mutual. Both sides felt khatam kar dete hain."

Shilpa Opens Up About Her Personal Life!

Further, the actress revealed something about her personal life! She revealed to the portal, "Well, I would have been married now if I hadn't saved myself in time."

After Romit, Another Guy Had Entered Shilpa’s Life?

She revealed that in first case, she realised that the man in question (aiming at Romit Raj) was taking her for granted, in second case, she felt suffocated as the guy was too possessive!

Who Was The Second Man?

When asked who was the second man, she said, "Ab woh main nahin bataungi," and then she added, "Why not focus on the fact that I am so happy now?"