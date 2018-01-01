 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Vikas, Hina, Shilpa & Luv Nominated; Mid-week Elimination Might Take Place!

Bigg Boss 11 : Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma may face MID WEEK eviction task | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. Recently, we saw a few shocking eviction - Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma, who were quite strong contestants were eliminated.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants had fun celebrating New Year with Salman Khan. And today (January 1), as it is Monday, will be nomination special.

Vikas, Hina, Shilpa & Luv Nominated According to the shocking report, the four popular and strong contestants - Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi - are nominated for this week's eviction. Puneesh & Akash In Finale Week! That means Puneesh and Akash are in finale week (though they are not the finalists)! We are sure that Puneesh and Akash would be jumping with joy as they are saved from nominations! Isn't Bigg Boss unpredictable? Vikas, Hina & Shilpa As we all know, many fans and even celebrities are expecting Vikas, Hina and Shilpa as top three contestants. It will be shocking if one of them will get evicted from the house. Shilpa & Hina Have Huge Fan Supporters As we revealed, Shilpa is having a huge fan supporters and we are seeing her fans breaking record on Twitter by trending #WeLoveShilpaShinde on Twitter. Meanwhile, Hina too, has huge fan base, owing to her popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shilpa Vs Hina It was also said that it is not Shilpa, but Hina, who has been getting more votes. But there are few reports that have refuted this as rumour! Well, we are sure that these two ladies are not going to get eliminated till the end! What do you say? Vikas Gupta Vikas Gupta is the mastermind in the Bigg Boss house. He plays smartly and we are sure viewers do not want to see him evicted. He also has many celebrities' support too! There were also reports that he is the fixed winner of the show! Luv Tyagi’s Luck Favouring Him Initially, Luv Tyagi was called bail buddi as he didn't use his brains to play the game. Since the beginning his luck has been favouring him. But of late, he started playing his cards now! He has come out of the shell to play the real game. Will Luv Tyagi Be Saved This Time? As we revealed, Tyagi family is conducting a huge rally and vote appeals for Luv. Hence, his fan following has increased drastically. Will he be saved this time? Mid-week Elimination Might Happen! Also, there are reports that there might be mid-week elimination in the finale week. So who do you think among the nominated contestants will leave the house? Hit the comment box to share your views...

