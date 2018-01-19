 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Snippets: Om Swami Claims Shilpa Won Because Of Him; Arshi Bags Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Arshi Khan Bags Khatron Ke Khiladi!

It is being said that Arshi has started preparing for the show. She is taking swimming lessons and has hit the gym. When Times Now got in touch with with Arshi's publicist, Flynn Remedios, he said, "Your guess is as good as mine."

Vikas Gupta Wants To Help Only One Person!

It has to be recalled that Vikas had decided to divide his prize money (Rs 6 Lakhs) between Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari. But, recently at an interview Vikas said he wants to help only to one person and that's Jyoti!

Is Vikas Irritated With Arshi?

In the interview, Vikas had said that he won't help Arshi as she irritates him a lot! Although he said this jokingly, but it looked like Vikas was indeed irritated with Arshi!

Om Swami Is In News Again!

Who doesn't remember Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and self proclaimed Godman, Om Swami! The man who doesn't leave any chance create headline! This time too, looks like Om Swami has decided to cash in on Shilpa's popularity!

Om Swami Convinced Shilpa To Enter The House!

In the video shared by The Reality Shows, Om Swami is seen telling that he has sent Shilpa Shinde to Bigg Boss house. He is seen telling that Shilpa's brother Ashu was behind him to convince Shilpa to enter Bigg Boss house.

Om Swami Claims He Told Salman To Make Shilpa A Winner!

He adds that initially Shilpa didn't want to participate, but he convinced her! Om Swami claims that he had said Bigg Boss and Salman that Shilpa shouldn't be insulted and to send her back as a winner!

The Reality Shows Tweets…

Sharing the video, The Reality Shows wrote, "Now Swami OM Claims He sent Shilpa Shinde to BB11 and Told Colors and Salman to make him Winner😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#ShilpaShinde #HinaKhan #Biggboss11 #VikasGupta."