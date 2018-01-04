 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Stage Is All Set! Hina, Vikas & Shilpa's Fans Gather At The Mall In Huge Numbers!

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a few days away. Currently, six contestants - (Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani) and 3 celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan) - are fighting for the trophy.

It was said that there might be mid-week elimination as the voting lines were closed. But, makers surprised the contestants and viewers by announcing ballot voting!

Hina, Shilpa & Vikas’ Fans We had also revealed that the voting will happen today (January 4) evening. The stage is all set and Hina, Vikas and Shilpa's fans have gathered at the mall in huge numbers. They are seen shouting their names and holding their pictures (especially, Shilpa and Hina's fans). (Image Source: Twitter) The Stage Is All Set For The Contestants The Khabari shared a picture from the mall and wrote, "Exclusive : 4 Nominated Contestant Will Reach to Mumbai Inorbit Mall for Seeking Votes from Fans! Least votes gainer will be evicted from the show. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Mall Task @KhabariMedia shared a picture from the mall, where huge crowd of supporters of the nominated contestants are waiting for them. Apparently, the four nominated contestants have already left from the Bigg Boss house. Not Luv, Akash Is Sent To The Mall There are rumours that Luv is declared safe as he won ticket to finale, while Akash is being sent to the mall. If this happens, it has to be seen as to whom will Luv supporters vote. Posters Say Different Story! But, along with Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's poster, Luv Tyagi's poster is also placed in the mall! Well, we will have to wait till the contestants arrive! (Image Source: Twitter) Shilpa, Vikas, Hina & Luv At The Mall! Finally, only the nominated contestants (Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Luv) have arrived at the mall. That means, Luv is not safe! Apparently, the crowd went berserk as soon as they saw the contestants. Also, the voting has started! (Image Source: Twitter)

According to the report, the contestants will reach the mall at 4:30 pm and the shooting will start at 5 or 5:30 pm. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the task...

Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Not Luv Tyagi But Akash Dadlani Is Sent To The Mall!