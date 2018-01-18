 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: From Throwing Tantrums To Calling Shilpa A Call Girl, Hina Khan Clarifies The Rumours!

Hina Khan was in news for bad reasons, when she was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Every statement of hers would grab the headlines. The celebrities lashed out at her and fans also trolled her on social media.

Now that the show is over, the actress has clarified few rumours surrounding her...

Hina Khan, Reason For LIVE Voting During Finale? Recently, Mid-day reported that Hina threw a tantrum during Bigg Boss 11 finale after she felt Shilpa was going to win the show. So, Salman managed the situation by announcing the LIVE voting. Hina Clarifies… Hina was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I don't know what to say. Bigg Boss does not work like that. We were blindfolded and taken out of the house. It took ten minutes to the stage and we did not know what is happening." Hina Explains… "We went on stage and Salman announced the live voting thing. Post that, we were again blindfolded and taken back inside the house. We were inside the house for two and a half hours. We were stuck inside and not allowed to talk to each other." Hina & Shilpa Were Not Allowed To Talk? "We sat like two shadows in two corners. I did ask the team why had they stopped us from talking. We went on stage together and came back together. She did not know anything nor did I. No one had given me any information. The team said it was all about protocol. Then, we came out and we taken on stage where the results were announced." Hina Is Tired Of Answering Questions! From her entry to her exit, Hina has been in news. Regarding the same, Hina said, "Well, it looks like people want to run a story to get something out of me. I am tired of answering these questions. These things are very easy to write. It looks like someone says something and...." Did Hina Call Shilpa, A Call Girl? It has to be recalled that a video, in which Hina was seen calling someone that 'she' talks like a call girl, went viral. Many of them feel that Hina is talking about Shilpa and lashed out at Hina Khan for stooping so low! Hina Says… Talking to Spotboye, Hina clarified, "That word 'call girl' is a very heavy word. I respect everyone's work and I would never pass any derogatory remark like that." Hina Had Called Sakshi Tanwar Squint-eyed It has to be recalled that a video, in which Hina was seen commenting on Gauhar Khan's followers and Sakshi Tanwar's feature, went viral on social media. In the video, although Hina has said Sakshi is a good actress, she mentioned she is ‘cross-eyed'! Hina Clarifies Her Statement; Says She Is Fan Of Sakshi Tanwar! Sakshi Tanwar fans and many television celebrities lashed out at Hina for calling Sakshi squint-eyed. When asked by a daily about her comment on Sakshi, she denied making such comments. She even added that she is a big fan of Sakshi Tanwar! 'The Conversation Has Been Moulded' Hina was quoted as saying, "I am a big fan of Sakshi Tanwar. I got to know that my words have been misinterpreted for her. As you all see only 45 minutes of content whereas we get shot for 24 hours. I have definitely had a discussion about her but the conversation has been moulded in a different way."

