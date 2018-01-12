 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: VIDEO ALERT! Hina Khan’s Father Breaks His Silence; Appeals Fans To Vote For Hina!

With just a couple of days left for the Bigg Boss 11 finale, the fans have already taken to social media to support their favourite contestants. As we all know, only four contestants are left in the house - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. We had also revealed how the celebrities were rooting for their favourite contestants.

It has to be recalled that during the family task, we saw everyone's family participating, but we missed Hina Khan's family. Since, her boyfriend, Rocky was seen both the times in the Bigg Boss house. Her parents only visited the set once, that's when she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house! Now, her father has broken his silence and extended his support to his daughter. He has asked Bigg Boss fans to vote for his daughter.

Hina’s Father Talks His Heart Out About His Daughter In conversation with TOI, Hina's father talked about his darling daughter. He said, "Hina has been the best child any parent can have and we are extremely lucky." Hina’s Father Adds… "We come from a middle class background and have had a similar lifestyle. Hina and her brother Aamir wanted to pursue their education and hence, the two shifted to Delhi." Hina Worked After Her College Hours! He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Hina, after her college hours, used to work in a call centre so that I wouldn't be monetarily pressurized for their expenses. She would take care of her and her brother's expenses while studying." Hina Kept Her Family Happy "Hina never argued or questioned us for not being able to meet their expectations as we were not financially sound. In fact, she always made it a point to keep us happy in every possible way." Hina Is The BEST Daughter "My daughter is undoubtedly the best because no one can take care of their parents and look after their family the way she does. She makes sure that all our needs are fulfilled and loves us abundantly. I could not have asked for anything more in life better than my little girl." Hina’s Parents Appeals Fans To Vote For Hina In a video shared on Hina's account, Hina's father says, "You all have supported and loved Hina in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and made her character popular. Hina started a new chapter in the Bigg Boss house and now they are at the final week." Hina’s Father Wants Fans To Support & Vote For Her "From the day one, till now, she has portrayed herself (true self) as she is. Please support her in the same way. Download voot and please vote for her." (Watch the video at the end of the sliders.) Celebrities Who Are Supporting Hina Even Rocky and other celebrities apart from Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Geeta Phogat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Upen Patel and Manish Raisinghan also appealed votes for Hina. Priyank Sharma Wants To Go On A Vacation With Hina & Others! Priyank shared a cute picture of his and Hina's and wrote, "And we were there together inside the house and we will be together outside the house too . Can't wait to see you soon and plan a vacation trip with everyone 💁🏻♂️ guys vote for this girl too . ASAP ASAP ASAP ! @realhinakhan @colorstv @endemolshineind #friendsforever."

