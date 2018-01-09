 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas, Akash & Hina Gang Up Against Shilpa; Puneesh Supports Shilpa; Arshi Is BACK!

Recently, Luv Tyagi got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house and only five contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani are left inside the house. Post mall task, everyone got to know who has more number of fans.

Shilpa Shinde Targeted! Shilpa Shinde was confident about her fans and she indeed got more votes compared to the other contestants. The contestants now know that Shilpa's fans, her cooking skills and caring nature inside the house are her positives. In the latest episode, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani were seen taunting Shilpa! Hina, Vikas & Akash Gang Up Against Shilpa Hina and Shilpa get into an argument over food, while Vikas too joins Hina. Akash watches the fun and laughs at Shilpa. They also take up the topic of Shilpa not being hygiene. Puneesh Asks Shilpa Not To Pick Up Fight! Shilpa feels bad and asks them to cook their food on their own. Hina also feels bad that Shilpa refused to cook for her although Shilpa knew that she can't cook! Puneesh asks Shilpa not to pick up fight as it is last week. Vikas & Hina Declare Shilpa As Winner! Vikas and Hina discuss as to how Shilpa doesn't do tasks and portray herself as mahaan by just staying inside the kitchen. They even declare her as the winner of the show. Puneesh stops them by saying that the game is not yet over. All 5 Contestants Nominated Meanwhile, Bigg Boss congratulates all the five contestants for coming so far. Bigg Boss announces that all the five contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. (PS: Voting lines are open only till today). There is also possibility of mid-week eviction. Press Conference Also, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to assemble in the activity area. Hina Khan is glad to meet the reporters. All the five contestants face questions from the reporters. Journalists Question Shilpa & Puneesh While Puneesh is questioned as to why he plays in team and betrays his friends, Shilpa is asked as to why she gave up the captaincy (whenever she got a chance). When Shilpa tries to explain, the other three contestants, Akash, Hina and Vikas gang up against Shilpa, and tell the reporters that she was lying. Hina Khan Hina tells that one can't win by just cooking; else she too would have learnt it. Even Vikas agrees with her, but a journalist tells them that it is not Khatron Ke Khiladi (to judge contestants by tasks). Puneesh Supports Shilpa Surprisingly, Puneesh comes to Shilpa's rescue and tells them that Shilpa was the one who was cooking food, when others were busy playing the task. Instead of being thankful, they are blaming her. Puneesh compares Shilpa to those housewifes, who are not given credit for their works. Shilpa is seen all in tears! Journalists Question Akash & Hina A journalist asks Akash as to why he turned against Shilpa in the show. Another journalist asks Hina as to why she stopped Luv from talking to Akash, when Shilpa raised voice against Akash (he had kissed Shilpa forcefully and Shilpa had complained about it to the housemates). Vikas & Hina Discuss About Shilpa & Puneesh After the press conference, Shilpa tells Puneesh as to how she burnt her hand in kitchen while cooking food. She reveals that it is not easy to be in kitchen! Puneesh agrees with her, while Vikas, Akash and Hina feel that Shilpa is playing victim card to gain votes from fans. They also feel Puneesh is taking Shilpa's side as he is trying to get votes from her fans as well! Arshi Khan Re-enters Bigg Boss 11 House! In the upcoming episode, we will see Arshi Khan re-entering the house, while the other housemates welcome her. Bigg Boss also announces a task, where the contestants have to show as to how mean they are! Is Arshi In The Game? If we are to go by the promo, looks like Arshi is ‘sanchalak' of the task! Well, we are not sure whether Arshi has entered the show just to judge the contestants for a task or is she also part of the game!

