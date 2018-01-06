 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s Brother EXPOSES Shilpa Shinde; Romit Raj Reveals How Shilpa Left Shows!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. With Luv Tyagi getting eliminated, this weekend, only five contestants (Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma) are left on the show.

At this stage their game and audiences votes matter a lot! As we all know Vikas, Hina and Shilpa have got maximum supporters. We have seen fans supporting their favourite by pulling the other contestants down. A minute mistake by the contestant might affect the votes. Well, saying that, we reveal something the audiences might not know!

Shilpa Shinde Out OF BJGPH It has to be recalled that Shilpa Shinde was out of the popular show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and she was also banned! She has been blaming Vikas for the same and he had to suffer as Shilpa tortured him in the house during intial days in the Bigg Boss house. Debate Task: Vikas Vs Shilpa During a recent debate task also Shilpa and Vikas were seen arguing over shows. But, looks like Vikas' brother is not going to take anymore from Shilpa and has decided to expose her! Siddharth Exposes Shilpa Siddharth shared a video, in which Romit Raj (Shilpa's ex-boyfriend) was seen revealing as to how she left shows and didn't listen to his advice. Sharing the video, Siddharth wrote, "Chalo now time for a pinned tweet! Something which is the truth! Dont like the word exposed so i will refrain from it! High time the truth came out!" Siddharth Gupta Tweets… He continued, "Ab yeh kaiko nahi dikhaya mere endemol ke bhaiyo beheno ne! @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV." He further tweeted, "Kya pata vikas telepathically planned this with Shilpas ex🤔🤔 @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV." Shilpa’s Ex-Boyfriend Romit Raj In the video, Romit was seen telling, "I just feel ki everyone should be happy. I haven't seen her (Shilpa) happy in the last 8 years. When I was friends with her, I was telling her what was right and wrong." Romit Reveals How Shilpa Left Shows Back To Back He further revealed as to how she left shows, back to back, "Unhone show bi chod diya, Kanchi Kaul aagayi thi uss show mein. I kept on telling her that you know you are doing a wrong decision, but she wanted to leave that show. Phir aur ek show kiya unhone, beech mein usse bi chod diya." Romit Says… Romit added, "Bhabhiji Ghar par... itna fantastic show, intna senior actor ke saat, accha production house, itni apko popularity mili, woh bi chod diya. I felt bad that she is doing wrong things, you know... wrong moves.." Vikas Argues With Shilpa Then the video featured yesterday's debate where Vikas and Shilpa argued over shows. Vikas even called her a lier, while Luv was irritated with the debate over shows and asked them not to talk about shows in the house. Siddharth Calls Shilpa A Player! Siddharth tweeted the link of another video and wrote, "Chalo thodi aur masti karlein!? I dont like the word expose so i will refrain from it. But 5 weeks ki masti my god what entertainment what a player! OR NOT. Yesssssss @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @lostboy54." Shilpa Shinde… In the video, Shilpa was seen giving interview (regarding ban). She also said at the end of the video (in the post), Shilpa tells, "Baas hum loog choti si masti karlien."

Even television actress, Kamya Punjabi, who has been supporting Vikas, retweeted the videos.

