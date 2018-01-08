 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s What Vikas Gupta’s Brother Has To Say About Allegations Of Getting Paid Fans…

Recently, we saw a mall task, where Bigg Boss 11's nominated contestants, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde appealed for votes to the people at the mall. There was a huge crowd at the mall and it was said that Shilpa and Hina had maximum cheers.

Vikas Gupta fans were also there to cheer him. But, post the event, a few of them claimed that Vikas Gupta's brother, Siddharth Gupta offered money to students to cheer Vikas at the mall!

Did Siddharth Get Paid Fans To The Mall? A tweet from @RochelleFanClub alleged Siddharth offered money to 25-25 students to cheer for Vikas at the mall, and requested Colors and Bigg Boss team to take action. @RochelleFanClub Tweets… With a note, @RochelleFanClub tweeted, "I request @ColorsTV @BiggBoss team to look into this matter n take necessary action.Kindly contact me I have all the proofs against the "paid fans"of @lostboy54 This is shameful.Such influential n rich people can buy "paid fans" and votes anytime. @rajcheerfull @EndemolShineIND." Fans Have Cooked Up A Story! But, Siddharth denied the claim. He was quoted by News18 as saying, "There are some fans who cooked up this story. The funny thing is that they are saying that I went with two AC buses and gave 5K per head to students and it's really funny because I'm in Dubai." Siddharth Says… "And the way they have portrayed the story that strict action should be taken against us, it sounds so genuine. That's why I reacted to it as I felt it was a little way too much." Siddharth Has Not Paid Money To Any PR "I have not paid a single penny to any PR. There's no online PR for Vikas. People have approached me but I didn't see the point because first of all he was not getting nominated only." After Shilpa & Hina’s Fans’, Vikas’ Fans Trend On Twitter We had also reported about Shilpa and Hina's trends on social media. Shilpa's fans had created a record with 1 Million tweets. This was followed by Hina and yesterday, Vikas fans also started trending. #VikasDeservesTheWin Trends On Twitter Many celebrities too supported the trend. Very soon, the tweets (#VikasDeservesTheWin) crossed 1M. It was said that the tweets were so fast and it could only be because of paid PR tends. @iBeingJaySingh Tweets… But one of the fans (@iBeingJaySingh) clarified by tweeting "Some are saying Paid trends, Paid PR trends can't be trend in multiple countries. Dear haters,VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN is trending in multiple countries i.e. Rome, Pakistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus and many more. Jali hai...Aur Jalegi..." Vikas’ Brother Clarifies Vikas' brother, Siddharth retweeted the fans' tweet and wrote, "Exactly use your brains people! It's genuine love of the people! VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN."

