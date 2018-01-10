 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: WATCH! Vikas Claims Luv Tyagi Lied About His Votes; Here’s What Luv Has To Say...

As we all know, the previous nomination and elimination process was unique. Bigg Boss had asked the six contestants to rank themselves on a scale of 1 to 6. After a lot of discussions and arguments, Akash and Puneesh got on first two spots, while Luv Tyagi, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas occupied fourth to sixth spots.

The first two contestants were declared safe, while Luv, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas went through a unique elimination process - ballot voting. The contestants were also asked to count their votes.

Vikas Claims Luv Lied About the Votes But in the latest episode, we saw the ballot box was still in the house. Seeing which, Puneesh and Vikas counted Luv Tyagi's votes. They also find out that Luv lied about his votes. He had actually got only 293 votes, but said that he got 393 votes! Vikas Tells It To The Housemates Vikas was annoyed with this and tells it to everyone, while Hina and Shilpa feel that he might have told the wrong numbers by mistake. Hina even tells that she could also have made a mistake and told more numbers (votes)! Did Luv Lie About His Votes? May fans were upset that Luv lied, while a few fans of Luv, took his side and lashed out at Vikas. But now, Luv himself has come out in open to clarify the same. Luv Clarifies That He Didn't Lie Or Cheat Anyone! In the latest video chat with fans, Luv Tyagi has clarified that he didn't lie about votes or cheat anyone in the house. In the video, he tells fans that he saw Bigg Boss and got to know that his votes are not 393 but 293. He doesn't know how it happened, but he is sure he had counted 393 votes. 'Yeh Chalaki Nahi Hai' "Agar mujhe cheating karni hoti tho mein 400 se zyada ginta. But then, theek hai agar woh keh rahe hai ki mere 100 votes kam the and meine 393 likhe hai, tho may be hosakta hai, par yeh genuinely koi chalaki nahi hai. Agar chalaki karni hoti tho main 400 se zyada likhta."

Bigg Boss 11: Luv Lied About His Votes; Vikas Tricks Shilpa, But She Wins; Arshi Gets Special Power!