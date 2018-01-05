 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Becomes The Hero! Vikas Comes To Hina’s Rescue As Fans Misbehave With Her!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan, who are nominated for this week's eviction, went to the mall to appeal for votes. The contestant who gets the least number of votes would be eliminated, this weekend.

As we had reported, all the four nominated contestants of were at the Inorbit Mall, in Mumbai, yesterday (January 4). As soon as the contestants entered the mall, the fans went crazy and the situation went out of control.

Fans Misbehave With Hina We had also reported as to how fans misbehaved with Hina Khan. Apparently, when Hina was walking up the stage, a fan pulled her hair. She was shocked with the incident and took her place in the cage that was placed at the centre of the mall. Hina Shocked! But again, while Hina and Shilpa were interacting with their fans and when they were taking selfies, a fan tried to misbehave with Hina, and pulled her hair. The pictures and videos of this incident are already doing the rounds on social media. Vikas Comes To Hina’s Rescue Apparently, Hina Khan's co-contestant who was also present with her to appeal for the votes, sensed something wrong and rushed towards her. He also tried to protect her from the excited fan. Total Chaos At The Mall! An eyewitness told IE, "The mall was going crazy with so many fans present there. After supporting them for three months, the fans couldn't hold their emotions. They wanted to touch them and click selfies with all of them." Hina Was Targeted As She Was Popular! "Hina being a popular face was targeted most and people were trying to get close to her. Post that, Vikas kept holding her hand to protect her. She looked visibly shaken and the authorities thus decided to end the activity much sooner and send the contestants back to safety." Vikas Becomes The Hero! Post this incident, many fans took to Twitter to praise Vikas for being such a gentleman. Well, we are sure that now, Vikas will be getting Hina's fans support as well! Read the tweets... Fans Tweets: Precious Soul "#VikasGupta fans, I'm Hina's fan, but I've really started liking him now. Seeing his protective side for Hina just melted my heart. After she was attacked, he stayed by her side and protected her, wouldn't let go of her hand. @lostboy54 @eyehinakhan #Vina<3." Urvashi "Seeing #VikasGupta's compassionate and protective side towards @eyehinakhan today I doubt whatever #shilpa's said about him on the show is even true. #BB11." Afrah Ameer 🎬 "Genuinely liking this lost and found friendship of #VikasGupta and #HinaKhan 😍😍😍😍😍if this happened early ,no one can stop them from being finalists !!!period." RedDevil ✨ "True. Now I remember Priyank saying Hina that Vikas is very caring and sweet in real life. He's not what he's actually being in BiggBoss house. This seems to be 💯 percent true. Hope they'll be good friends outside." @aayushi9996 & @AimenAimenumair @aayushi9996: Vikas earned so much respect today 😊😘. #bb11. @AimenAimenumair: Yesss! That's vikas Gupta for you. I'm so happy vikas was there for hina to protect her. @AengelDj "Love u vks sch a gntlman..thnku soooo mchhhhh vks..hm sare hina k fans apko dil se thnku bolte h...love u guys."

(Images Source: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 11: Is Luv Tyagi Getting Eliminated This Weekend?