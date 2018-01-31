 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas Gupta REVEALS The MYSTERY GIRL In His Viral Picture!

Vikas Gupta With The Mystery Girl

Recently, a few pictures and video in which the producer was spotted with a girl went viral. In the video, Vikas was seen kissing the girl on her cheek. Vikas and the girl's PDA had sparked off their relationship rumours. (Image Source: Instagram)

Vikas Kisses The Girl!

According to SpotboyE, the video was clicked by Vikas' close friend, Priyank Sharma (who was also his inmate in Bigg Boss 11 house) at the after-party of an awards show. (Image Source: Instagram)

Vikas & Sarah Anjuli

Apparently, the girl is model-actress, Sarah Anjuli, who is Vikas' close friend. Sarah has worked in TV series and documentaries in the West. She was also seen in an item song in Shraddha Kapoor's film, Haseena Parkar. (Image Source: Instagram)

Vikas Solves The Mystery!

Vikas was also spotted with a mystery girl (as everyone chose to call her) in Ekta's party. He took to social media to clarify who the mystery girl is. The producer tweeted, "Kindly check before making anything into news nd the beautiful girl is married and very happily settled." (Image Source: Bollywoodspy)

Vikas At Parties

Looks like Vikas is enjoying after coming out of the Bigg Boss 11 house as he is often seen attending parties. Recently, he had attended Arshi Khan's bash and Sabyasachi Satpathy's birthday bash. He was also spotted with his brother, Siddharth Gupta at Ekta Kapoor's party.

Vikas & Priyank To Work Together

On professional front, he will be seen working with Ekta Kapoor and Priyank Sharma in a web series. Regarding the same, Vikas had told an entertainment portal, "It is one of the biggest web series which India has watched."