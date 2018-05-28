 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Slams A Troller For Posting Abusive Comment; Asks Fans To Show Some Attention!

The Producer Loses His Cool

The producer took to Twitter, "Let's give love to this man . Who on my niece story has written chu...... , while he has a niece of his own . Frustrated human beings , abusing on children's pics and videos . I think you are just pathetic ... #Lostsouls and other . He needs attention . Please do give 😊" - (sic)

Vikas Shares His Niece’s Picture

Vikas had shared his baby niece Niyanta Gupta's picture on his Instagram story, but such a derogatory comment on the baby's picture came as a shock!

Fans Slam The Troller

Without wasting time, fans started reporting the profile. One of his fans also commented on the troller's post (who had shared a picture of his niece). Sharing the snapshot of his comment, Vikas' fan (Suhani|| VG is ♥) wrote, "Maine kaand Toh kr diya... Bt I hope ki wo koi auto correct mistake na ho 🙏🙏." - (sic)

Vikas’ Fans’ Comments

Dr.dipu ❤Rosewoodian & LS for life 😘: Done vg block and report vala pyar FTW 😎 - (sic)

Meenakshi Rosewoodian 🥊: done!! VG vaise to Zalil ko suna dete but Apne Mana kara hai pigs ke muh lagne ko to .. Report krdiya !! 👍🏻 - (sic)

Ridhi & Ankita

Ridhi |Rosewoodian 👻: #lostsouls that guy is still abusing . He has no shame . He used that word deliberately . If u want, go and check his post . - (sic)

Ankita // Rosewoodian 🥊 💃 💗 💗: Yeah vg we ll give him proper attention now... Some ppl are really so much frustrated.. They r too much bothered about others life... - (sic)

Ipsita Shee Karmakar

"@lostboy54 I dont know how 2 react... sick man-- he need medical help-- We all 💓 dear niyanta..May God bless her.. @lostboy54 plz ignore-don't make urself disturb with dis nonsense comments." - (sic)

🇮🇳 Charu Shah 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

‏"What a sick mind whoever this person is, targeting kids2 get frustration out. Why give attention2 this type of ppl with sad life, best2 ignore them @lostboy54. No need2 waste time on this type of psycho ppl..." - (sic)