 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Slams A Troller For Posting Abusive Comment; Asks Fans To Show Some Attention!

Many people are seen hurling abuses and slut-shaming actors on social media for fun. Celebrities do get affected by the trolls and they also slam the trollers! Bigg Boss 11's runner-up Hina Khan is one such celebrity, who seems to have gotten the maximum trolls.
Recently, Vikas Gupta lost his cool as one of the Instagram users posted an abusive comment on his niece's picture.
The Producer Loses His Cool
The producer took to Twitter, "Let's give love to this man . Who on my niece story has written chu...... , while he has a niece of his own . Frustrated human beings , abusing on children's pics and videos . I think you are just pathetic ... #Lostsouls and other . He needs attention . Please do give 😊" - (sic)
Vikas Shares His Niece’s Picture
Vikas had shared his baby niece Niyanta Gupta's picture on his Instagram story, but such a derogatory comment on the baby's picture came as a shock!
Fans Slam The Troller
Without wasting time, fans started reporting the profile. One of his fans also commented on the troller's post (who had shared a picture of his niece). Sharing the snapshot of his comment, Vikas' fan (Suhani|| VG is ♥) wrote, "Maine kaand Toh kr diya... Bt I hope ki wo koi auto correct mistake na ho 🙏🙏." - (sic)
Vikas’ Fans’ Comments
Dr.dipu ❤Rosewoodian & LS for life 😘: Done vg block and report vala pyar FTW 😎 - (sic)
Meenakshi Rosewoodian 🥊: done!! VG vaise to Zalil ko suna dete but Apne Mana kara hai pigs ke muh lagne ko to .. Report krdiya !! 👍🏻 - (sic)
Ridhi & Ankita
Ridhi |Rosewoodian 👻: #lostsouls that guy is still abusing . He has no shame . He used that word deliberately . If u want, go and check his post . - (sic)
Ankita // Rosewoodian 🥊 💃 💗 💗: Yeah vg we ll give him proper attention now... Some ppl are really so much frustrated.. They r too much bothered about others life... - (sic)
Ipsita Shee Karmakar
"@lostboy54 I dont know how 2 react... sick man-- he need medical help-- We all 💓 dear niyanta..May God bless her.. @lostboy54 plz ignore-don't make urself disturb with dis nonsense comments." - (sic)
🇮🇳 Charu Shah 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
"What a sick mind whoever this person is, targeting kids2 get frustration out. Why give attention2 this type of ppl with sad life, best2 ignore them @lostboy54. No need2 waste time on this type of psycho ppl..." - (sic)
Let’s give love to this man . Who on my niece story has written chu...... , while he has a niece of his own . Frustrated human beings , abusing on children’s pics and videos . I think you are just pathetic ... #Lostsouls and other . He needs attention . Please do give 😊 pic.twitter.com/bh6ZCQXOdC— Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboy54) May 26, 2018
