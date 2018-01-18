 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas Parties With Kamya; Reveals The Truth Behind His VIRAL PIC With Sara Ali Khan!

Bigg Boss season 11 recently (January 14) got over, and the contestants are in a party mode. Recently, Shilpa Shinde was seen at Rashmi Sharma's bash. We had revealed as to how the actress was seen dancing her heart out with the other television actors like Gia Manek and Helly Shah.

Now, Vikas Gupta was seen partying with ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar. It has to be recalled that both Kamya and Manveer supported Vikas and appealed for votes for Vikas from the audiences. Read on...

Kamya & Vikas Kamya Punjabi, who is also a good friend of Vikas Gupta, shared a picture snapped with the producer, from the party and wrote, "My winner 😘 @lostboyjourney #lastnight." Manveer & Vikas Bigg Boss 10's winner, Manveer Gujjar shared a video in which he and Vikas were seen dancing crazily for the song, ‘Teri ankon ka yeh kajal'. He wrote, "अगर आप ख़ुद से जीत गये तो जग से जीत गये! और तू जीता है मेरे भाई @lostboyjourney." VIRAL PIC: Vikas With Bikini-clad Sara Ali Khan! Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta's old picture with bikini-clad Sara Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter), resurfaced online and was doing the rounds on the social media. (Image Source: Twitter) Vikas Decides To Reveal The Truth Behind The Viral Picture Apparently, the producer had shared the picture on his social media profiles last year, but later, deleted it as it went viral on internet. Since the image has again gone viral, the producer decided to reveal the truth behind it! How Vikas Met Sara Ali Khan? Vikas was quoted by TimesNow as saying, "I was attending the Adishakti workshop along with Sara Ali Khan at Auroville, Pondicherry. We were classmates at the workshop. We had both posted this picture on our Instagram and Snapchat accounts."

