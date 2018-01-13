 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Wins Rs 6 Lakhs; Vikas Planning To Do Web Series With Shilpa!

Bigg Boss 11 is nearing its finale. The show's finale episode will be aired on January 14 (Sunday). As the viewers know, the last task of the show, Vikas City continued in the recent episode.

Shilpa refused to follow Vikas' order and pressed the buzzer, while Hina, although didn't like Vikas' orders, performed the task completely.

Vikas Wants Hina To Dump Her Coffee Powder In the latest episode, Vikas was seen asking Hina to dump all of her coffee powder (which she had been saving for her parents), in water. Apparently, Vikas would have replaced with the other coffee powder. Hina follows his order and gets to know that it was not her coffee powder. Vikas Orders Hina Later, Vikas asks Hina to destroy Vikas' mother's bracelet, which she tries. She fakes that she is trying to break! Puneesh notices Hina's drama. Vikas Asks Hina To Step On His Family Picture! Vikas even asks Hina to step on his mother's picture (family picture) and damage it, which was really cruel of him! She just stamps on the pillow and doesn't step on the picture. Puneesh again notices it. Vikas & Shilpa Vikas thought that she would not do the task and press the buzzer, but she didn't. Shilpa would have already warned Vikas not to get the family picture as Hina can do anything to perform the task! Vikas Apologises to Shilpa Vikas Gupta apologises to Shilpa and tells her that he should have listened to her. Puneesh too, gets angry at Vikas (that he should not have got family picture¬). When Shilpa and Vikas talk against Hina, Puneesh stops them and supports Hina (which is really sweet of him). Hina thanks Puneesh for supporting her. Vikas Planning A Web Series With Shilpa! Puneesh and Hina discuss about Vikas and Shilpa's changing relationship in the house. Puneesh even tells Hina that Vikas is planning a web series with Shilpa! Shilpa & Vikas Discuss About Hina While Hina tries to cook her own food (burns her roti and prepares egg), Shilpa is seen discussing about Hina with Vikas Gupta. She tells Vikas that Hina has watched previous seasons' episodes and to escape from cooking, she had lied to them (that she doesn't know to cook). Vikas too, agrees with Shilpa. Shilpa & Vikas Emotional Post the task completion, the contestants are seen getting emotional, thinking about their journey in the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa still can't believe that she is in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas, Puneesh and Shilpa say that they will miss the house. Hina Khan Hina too, can't believe that she participated in Bigg Boss. She is alone and talks to herself that she will miss the house. She sings, ‘Yaad aayenge ye pal' and ‘Tera yaha koi nahi'. All 4 Contestants Get Emotional! In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be shown their journey in the Bigg Boss house. All the four of them get emotional. While Hina cannot stop her tears, Shilpa thanks Bigg Boss for showing how real she is!

