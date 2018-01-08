 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Arshi Khan Is Returning To The Bigg Boss House!

The most controversial contestant of the Bigg Boss 11 house, Arshi Khan was evicted from the house a few weeks ago. It was quite shocking as the viewers and contestants didn't expect her eviction.

Post her eviction, many fans missed her on the show. It was also said that the TRP of the show dropped because of her absence. Now, there are reports that Arshi might return to the show!

Mahima Singh Puri’s Claims Bhojpuri actress, Mahima Singh Puri, who has been making some serious allegations on the show, its contestants and had also recently revealed exposed the satta market (betting racket) has revealed that Arshi Khan will enter the Bigg Boss house in tonight's episode! Arshi Khan To Enter The Bigg Boss 11 House! Mahima was quoted by India.com as saying, "Arshi Khan has reached the Bigg Boss 11 house at Lonavla (early in the morning) around 9 am. Arshi is expected to make an entry immediately." Exact Nature Of Arshi’s Entry Is Not Known! She further said, "Though the exact nature of her entry is being kept a top secret and only 5 people at Endemol and Colors know about this; the makers of the show have planned 3 different entry options/ plans," adding that, "Just in case, one option is leaked, they will shift to plan B or plan C." Arshi’s Entry Is On Public Demand & Salman’s Personal Intervention? Mahima further added, "Arshi Khan's entry was prompted by public demand as well as Salman Khan's personal intervention. Salman Khan wanted Bigg Boss 11 finale week to break the internet and set the TRP charts on fire. The best way to do this was to bring back Arshi Khan." Arshi To Re-enter With Another Evicted Contestant? A source was quoted by IB Times as saying, "Arshi Khan and one more contestant possibly Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma could make a surprise visit as part of a task between 6 to 9 January. The exact dates are not known, but it could be any time before the finale." @TheKhabari2 Tweets A few hours ago, @TheKhabari2 tweeted, "#Exclusive : #TheKhabari2 Arshi Khan has come again in the #BiggBoss11 house! The reason for his arrival will be known later. This will be shown in episode of tomorrow RT 🔁 if you are excited to see her. #BB11." Arshi’s Re-entry Is FAKE News? But, @TheRealityShows tweeted, "Several news websites are claiming that arshi will re enter the house! This is fake news. Still if something happens we will inform u." Arshi & Bandgi Spotted Together Meanwhile, Arshi and Bandgi are seen together painting the town red! Even the recently evicted contestant, Luv Tyagi joined them. Arshi, Bandgi & Luv Clicked Together! Arshi shared a few pictures snapped with Bandgi and wrote, "Painting the town red. @BandgiK and @RealArshiKhan planning the next eviction." "TITLI with @BandgiK having fun after @BiggBoss."

Well, if this rumour (Arshi Khan's re-entry) is true, then we are sure that she will be a BIG game changer! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

