 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Arshi Khan Signs A BIG Film Starring Baahubali Actor Prabhas!

Arshi Signs BIG Film Starring Prabhas!

Arshi tweeted (the official Twitter page which we assume is managed by her publicist), "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."

Arshi Gearing Up For BIG BASH!

Another tweet said, "Gearing up for the BIGG BASH on Monday with @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan. Thanks #NevadaPutman for ur support." Arshi's fans congratulated her for bagging a big film.

Arshi On Entertainment Ki Raat

Meanwhile, Arshi will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat along with her inmates, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. It was said that Arshi has replaced Hina khan, who didn't shoot for the show as she wanted to be with her family. This is the second time Arshi will be seen on Colors show.

Arshi Khan

Arshi was quite popular in the house. Her friendship with Shilpa was liked by all, but later their friendship turned sour. When Arshi was eliminated from the show, her awaam (well, that's how she calls her fans), were upset and missed her on the show. It was also said that post her exit the TRP of the show dropped.