 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Not Luv Tyagi But Akash Dadlani Is Sent To The Mall!

As we revealed, this time Bigg Boss 11's eviction will be through ballot voting. It was said that the nominated contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi will be sent to the mall to appeal the votes from the people.

But, now there are reports that Luv Tyagi is safe as he won the Ticket To Finale task. Now, instead of Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani will be sent to the mall.

The Khabari tweeted, "#Exclusive : only on your #TheKhabari2 🔴Love Tyagi is not going for "Mall Task" 👉Becuase Luv Tyagi won the Museum Task (ticket to finale), And now he escapes from Elimination! RT 🔁 if you are Happy #BiggBoss11 #BB11."

The Delhi lad, who was initially called 'bail buddi' and survived because of luck, is come out of the shell. He is playing individually and fans are loving him.

We had also revealed that Luv Tyagi has huge supporters. 'Tyagi community' has been organising a huge rallies and appealing vote for Luv to save him from eviction!

Well, we must say, Luv is indeed lucky, but Akash must be cursing his fate now!

Meanwhile, in the mall, the stage is all set and huge supporters of the nominated contestants have reached the place. Now that Luv is replaced by Akash, it has to be seen whom will Luv supporters vote for. What do you thing - will Akash be saved from nominations or will he be evicted from the show?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...