 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Not Luv Tyagi But Akash Dadlani Is Sent To The Mall!

As we revealed, this time Bigg Boss 11's eviction will be through ballot voting. It was said that the nominated contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi will be sent to the mall to appeal votes from the people gathered there.

But, now there are rumours that Luv Tyagi is safe as he won the Ticket To Finale task. And, it is being said that instead of Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani has been sent to the mall.

Not Luv Tyagi But Akash Dadlani Is Sent To The Mall! The Khabari tweeted, "#Exclusive : only on your #TheKhabari2 🔴Love Tyagi is not going for "Mall Task" 👉Becuase Luv Tyagi won the Museum Task (ticket to finale), And now he escapes from Elimination! RT 🔁 if you are Happy #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Well, we must say, Luv is indeed lucky, but Akash must be cursing his fate now! Luv Tyagi's Poster In The Mall! But, there is confusion as Luv Tyagi's poster is also being placed in the mall along with the other three nominated contestants - Hina, Vikas and Shilpa. (Image Source: Twitter) Luv Tyagi Coming back to Luv Tyagi... The Delhi lad, who was initially called 'bail buddi' and survived just because of luck, has now come out of the shell. He is playing individually and fans are loving him. Luv Has Huge Supporters We had also revealed that Luv Tyagi has huge supporters. 'Tyagi community' has been organising a huge rallies and appealing vote for Luv to save him from eviction! Hina, Shilpa & Vikas Supporters Meanwhile, at the mall, the stage is all set and a large number of supporters of the nominated contestants - Hina, Shilpa and Vikas have reached the place. If Luv is replaced by Akash, it has to be seen whom will Luv supporters vote for. What do you thing - will Akash be saved from eviction? (Image Source: Twitter)

