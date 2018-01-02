 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Voting Lines Are Closed; You Cannot Save Hina, Luv, Vikas Or Shilpa!

Bigg Boss 11: No ELIMINATION this week, Voting Lines CLOSED | FilmiBeat

We all know that the reality show, Bigg Boss is unpredictable. You expect something, and something else happens. Well, that's what is happening this season and people are loving it!

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss announced a task, where the contestants had to rank themselves from 1 to 6. But, the contestants were not aware that this would affect nominations!

Vikas Wants Shilpa To Take The First Spot In the task, Vikas suggested that Shilpa take the first spot, while Hina too feels that either she or Shilpa deserves to be in the first spot. Akash, Puneesh & Luv Too, Want To Occupy Top Spots Everyone wants to occupy the first spot! Akash interferes saying that he deserves to be in the first spot. Hina gets irritated with Akash's behaviour. Also, Luv and Puneesh refuse to occupy the 6th spot and they feel they deserve a spot amongst the top three contestants. Puneesh Justifies… Puneesh also justifies as to why he wants to secure the top spot. He says that he is a commoner and has come so far, while Hina, Vikas and Shilpa are celebrities and have huge supporters. Akash & Puneesh Occupy Top 2 Spots Finally, after a lot of argument, the contestants secure their places on the ladder. Hina takes the sixth spot, while Vikas convinces her to take the 5th spot. Shilpa takes the fourth spot. Akash, Puneesh and Luv take the first three spots, respectively. Bigg Boss’ Surprise! Bigg Boss then throws a googly, and reveals that the last four contestants will face nominations for this week! Akash and Puneesh celebrate, while the contestants are shocked! Voting Lines Are Closed! But wait, Bigg Boss has another surprise! The voting lines are closed and the viewers cannot vote for their favourite contestants to save them. The Khabri tweeted, "Its Confirmed! Voting Lines are closed for this week." So, are these fake nominations a surprise New Year's gift for the contestants?

