 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Why Hina Khan Deserves To Win The Show; Watch Her Journey In The BB 11 House

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bigg Boss 11, Hina has come a long way within a short span of time. Among the four finalists, Hina Khan is one of the strongest contestants.

Hina is the most controversial contestant on the show. Whatever she said became the news. The actress is known for bold and straight forward nature. Have a look at a few reasons as to why she deserves to win the show and also check out her journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house...

Gives 100% To The Task Just like Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan too, gives 100% to the task. She performs the task with perfection and never gives up. Her competitive spirit is what makes fans love her. Hina Is Strong She is strong and has stood for herself. She often calls a spade a spade and even goes against her friends when they go wrong. Many contestants fell in trap of Vikas Gupta, but she never did! Perfect Entertainer From singing to dancing, the actress was seen entertaining the fans from the beginning. She was called the ‘drama queen', ‘cry baby', ‘footage queen' and what not! Best Dressed Contestant In The House She is the best dressed and the most stylist contestant in the house. Hina's dresses were sponsored. There were rumours that she carried 50 pair of shoes and around 100 dresses. She herself had said in one of the episodes that she has 105 night suits! Stood For Her Friends Hina, Luv and Priyank's friendship was loved by the viewers. Hina stood for both her friends. In fact, in one of the nominations, she even saved Luv! Most Controversial Contestant! Hina had a most controversial stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She body shamed Arshi and Shilpa and demeaned Bandgi. Her statements made on other actresses sparked controversies outside the house. Because of all these, many celebrities lashed out at her. Well, that's (controversy) what Bigg Boss is and Hina gave it all! Hina Khan’s Bigg Boss Journey Hina Khan gets teary-eyed as she gets to watch her journey in the house. Her journey in the house was no less than a daily soap! Have a look at the video...

