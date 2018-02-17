 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde Doesn’t Want To Work With Vikas Gupta; The Producer Reacts

Shilpa Refuses To Work With Vikas

But looks like Shilpa is in no mood to forgive or forget Vikas Gupta. According to Pinkvilla report, Shilpa made a shocking revelation that she doesn't think she will work with Vikas!

Why Shilpa Doesn't Want To Work With Vikas?

She told the entertainment portal, "I know I had said yes to it and it was a reality at that time but to be frank after coming out of the house, I got to know a few things like how big a mastermind he (Vikas Gupta) is."

Shilpa Reveals...

She says, "After coming out, I got to know a few things about Vikas, I don't want to dig something out of the past. But I don't think I will be able to work with him again as you know after that a lot of nonsense was said about the marriage thing."

Shilpa & Vikas

"I don't know why I am linked up to such things. I have always stayed within my limits. Vikas used to try and get overfriendly, people have seen it. I never gave any wrong impression but when I got out of the house, I just got to know a few things that I don't think I would be able to work with a few people."

Vikas Reacts To Shilpa's Statement

Vikas Gupta too, reacted to Shilpa's comment. He said, "If Shilpa has said that she doesn't want to work with me after the third time she said she wants to work with me, it is her choice."

No Web Series In Mind!

Vikas also said that to work together they need a web series, and as of now, they don't have any web series. He added, "I just feel that this is very conjugated altogether because I haven't spoken to her for quite some time."

Vikas Says...

He also added that if she is interested in working with him in future he would definitely like to, as she is a good actor. And, if she doesn't want to, then he wishes her good luck in whatever she is doing.