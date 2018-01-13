 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Why Vikas Gupta Deserves To Win The Show; Watch His Bigg Boss 11 Journey!

Just a day to go for the Bigg Boss 11 finale! Out of 18 contestants, who entered the house, only four of them have survived in the house. All the four contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma deserve to win the show.

Read on to know why Vikas Gupta deserves to win the show and also check out his Bigg Boss 11 journey...

Vikas Deserves To Win Bigg Boss 11: 1. Vikas Gupta Knows The Game! Vikas Gupta (being a producer) knows how the television works and what the audiences want; and played the game accordingly. 2. The Manipulator & Mastermind Of the House He knows how to pull the contestant towards his side! He is called mastermind because of his sharp brain! The way he turns the table towards the end of the game, we are sure no one can do it! 3. Dedication To The Tasks Vikas gave 100% to the game. He played tricks and tried to win the game. Recently, there were reports that became the first contestant ever to have nailed 20+ tasks in a season! 4. A Perfect Entertainer No doubt, he is the perfect entertainer! He made his presence felt in the Bigg Boss 11 house. From his fights with Shilpa Shinde to his friendship with her, he was in limelight since the beginning. Well, not to forget his fights with Akash Dadlani and his best buddy, Priyank Sharma, and also the way he tried to escape from the jail (when Shilpa tortured him) - everything made it to the headlines! 5. Made His Fans After Coming To The Show! Among the four contestants, it is Vikas (apart from Puneesh, who is a commoner), who made fans after coming to this show (as Shilpa and Hina are popular actresses and have good fan base). So definitely, he deserves to win the show! Vikas’ Bigg Boss 11 Journey Vikas is shown his Bigg Boss 11 journey - from his fights with Shilpa Shinde, to his friendship with her and Arshi Khan. He is also shown how he tried to escape from the house and decided to quit the show. But later he enjoyed the show as he had fun playing the tasks!

Vikas Gupta, the Mastermind of Bigg Boss house, definitely deserves to win the show. Do you agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views...

.@lostboy54 goes on an emotional rollercoaster ride as he witnesses the ups and downs of his #BB11 journey. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/Nxyqq1JIk2 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

Bigg Boss 11: Reasons Why Shilpa Shinde Deserves To Win The Show; Watch Her BB 11 Journey