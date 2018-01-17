 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Dances Her Heart Out At Rashmi Sharma’s Bash; Gia, Helly & Others Spotted

Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde was busy giving interviews to various media. She also shot for Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat, with her co-contestants, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.

Now, Shilpa was spotted at Rashmi Sharma's after party of the programme launch. Looks like the actress is in complete celebration mode, as she was seen dancing her heart out with Rashmi and other actors at the party. Have a look at the pictures...

Shilpa & Rashmi Apparently, Shilpa is close to Pawan Sharma, Rashmi's husband. They are great friends. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress is associated with Rashmi's talent hunt programme, Mum 48. Rashmi Sharma About the programme, Rashmi was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "This is in alignment to the beti padhao beti bachao tagline where not only will the women be empowered but also be given a chance to groom themselves and become a role model and fulfil the dreams that they've always had." Shilpa Is Associated With Rashmi’s Programme Mum 48 Shilpa too, shared her experience, "This is not a TV show, but a reality. I knew nothing about this when I got a call, but because of my long association with Pawanji, I was bound to come. And I am so glad that I came here." Charandeep Sahota Charandeep Sahota (Casting Director) shared a picture snapped with Shilpa and wrote, "Launch party at Novtel hotel proud to be a part of this industry..and cheers to @msrashmi2002_ #shilpashinde#biggbosswinner 11#novtelhotel#meninblack #amazingnight." Shilpa Dancing Her Heart Out A fan of Shilpa Shinde, shared a video of Shilpa dancing her heart out with Rashmi Sharma and others and wrote, "This is party time #shilpashindefans #bb #shilpashinde #colors #shinee." Rubina Dilaik Rubina shared her picture and wrote, "At the Launch of #MUM48 , the Gigantic initiative by @msrashmi2002_ ... m so proud 🙏🏼 ! May you expand and rise in all directions...😊" Kanika Maheshwari Kanika shared a picture snapped with Shilpa and other actresses, and wrote, "Big fat congratulations to my dearest friend @msrashmi2002_ ..one more feather in your cap .. so so proud of u .. thank u."for the lovely party .. enjoyed so much with all the beautiful people and specially Shilpa ..so happy for you .. truly a winner #fun #masti #friends #toomuchfun #partylovers #bigboss11." Shilpa & Gia Shilpa and Gia were seen shaking legs for 'Balam pickari' song. With the pictures and videos that are doing rounds on social media, looks like the major spotlight of the party was Shilpa Shinde!

Apart from Shilpa, Rubina, Gia and Kanika, Abhay Vakil, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, Helly Shah and Madirakshi were a few actors who were present at the bash.

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: RUMOUR HAS IT! Hina Khan's TANTRUM The Reason For LIVE Voting!