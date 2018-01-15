 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 WINNER Shilpa DOESN’T Want To Meet Hina; Calls Priyank & Luv As Hina’s Bouncers!

Bigg Boss Season 11 contestants' 15 weeks (105 days) journey has finally come to an end. The grand finale, that happened yesterday (January 14), saw Shilpa Shinde lifting the trophy. She also bagged Rs 44 Lakhs cash prize. No doubt that the actress has won a lot of fans through the reality show.

Read on to know what the actress has to say about her Bigg Boss 11 journey and co-contestants...

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde In the finale episode, Shilpa had said that she initially didn't want to do the show. Also, she had mentioned that whatever she is today is because of Bigg Boss as people got to know the real ‘Shilpa'! The actress echoed the same in her interviews as well. 'Bigg Boss Has Been An Unbelievable Journey' Shilpa was quoted by IE as saying, "It has been an unbelievable journey. I have gone through a lot and leaving it all behind, I am only hoping that my life will be filled with a new ray of happiness." Did Shilpa Do The Show To Change Her Image? The actress agreed that she did the show to change her image. She said, "A lot of people had misconceptions that I throw tantrums and am very arrogant and I knew Bigg Boss will change that. You cannot pretend for 105 days in front of more than 100 cameras. I know myself and I was confident that the world will also get to know and understand me through this show." Shilpa Was Confident That People Will Support Her! When asked about her confidence, she said, "I really don't know but I knew somewhere that people will support me. It might sound filmy but it is really true that if you do good to others, it does come back to you in the best possible way." Shilpa Never Hurt Anyone! "I have never hurt anyone and have always tried to bring joy in other people's life. While the world goes against me, I do find some standing by my side always. Even during the past incidents, no artiste spoke in favour of me but the technicians took my side. It is the prayers of those people that made me win this trophy." On Being Tagged As Kitchen Queen! Shilpa was tagged as the kitchen queen and was often criticised for not participating in tasks. The actress clarified that being in kitchen was not her strategy and is surprised that her duties and responsibilities were taken up so negatively. Shilpa Adds... "They thought I was over confident, didn't participate in tasks and spent days in the kitchen. But it was no mean task to cook for 18 people and I was only fulfilling the responsibilities given to me and I can confidently say that I also participated in all the tasks." Why Didn't She Fight For Captaincy? When asked as to why she never fought for captaincy, Shilpa said, "You want to fight only when you know the outcome would be good. I don't believe in uselessly fighting for nothing. Also, you need a support when it comes to the race of captaincy." Shilpa Calls Priyank & Luv As Hina's Bouncers! She added as to how she always played alone, "While Hina played with her two bouncers (Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi), Bandgi Kalra had Puneesh Sharma and even Vikas Gupta partnered with Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, I was alone in the race. So at the end of the day, I may not have won captaincy but I won the show (smiles)." Shilpa Wants To Host Shows! When asked about her future plans, the actress said that she wants to do projects where people will get a chance to know her. She is also interested in hosting shows. But as of now, she wants to enjoy her victory! Shilpa DOESN’T Want To Meet Hina! When an entertainment portal asked Shilpa about her views on Hina Khan, who bagged the second place, Shilpa said that she would not want to meet Hina Khan ever again in her life! She said, "While Hina Khan knew everything in the kitchen, I had no clue. However, I did all the work but she never bothered. I had never cooked for 18-19 people earlier."

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Shilpa & Hina's Fans Were Disappointed As They Couldn't Vote During LIVE Voting