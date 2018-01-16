 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says Hina Treated Her Like A Servant; Doesn’t Want To Work In TV!

Bigg Boss season 11 ended recently (January 14) and Shilpa Shinde was declared as the winner. The actress bagged the trophy and Rs 44 Lakhs prize money. Shilpa had a roller-coaster ride in the Bigg Boss house.

In her recent interview, Shilpa had revealed that she wouldn't like to meet Hina Khan ever in her life. Now, in another interview, she has revealed about her relationship with her inmates. She also revealed as to why she doesn't want to work in television. Read on...

Hina Khan Is The Meanest! In an interview to Mid-day, Shilpa said, "Hina was the meanest person on the show. She would be sweet only if she wanted something from you. If you confronted her about the comments she made, she would deny them outright." Shilpa & Hina's Arguments Over Kitchen & Food It has to be recalled that Hina had always complained that Shilpa would always be in the kitchen, and never participated in the tasks. You might have watched Hina always had a problem with Shilpa's cooking techniques and both used to have arguments regarding the same. Hina Treated Shilpa Like A Servant Shilpa said, "It's not easy to cook for 20 people. If I made extra food, they would complain; if it fell short, it was again an issue. Hina squirmed if the food was stale. Despite doing everything [I could], she wasn't appreciative." She further added, "Hina treated me like a servant." Arshi Is A Mystery About Arshi, Shilpa told the leading daily, "Arshi Khan is a mystery. She was very close and very possessive about me. From second day onwards, we were together in the house. She would love me but the time I would talk to somebody else, maybe, Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma, she would get very insecure." Shilpa Adds… "So, in that way, the way she behaved I would always pinpoint at everything she did. For instance, I would advise her to wear certain kinds of clothes and behave in a certain manner and she would say don't try being a mother." Arshi Changed Herself! "Later on, she realised that whatever I said was correct and she tried changing herself also. She got complimented also for it by Salman sir. After that, I don't know what happened, it was a game and everyone over here is a competitor. Who's giving what ear to anyone, we don't know." Shilpa Doesn’t Know What Went Wrong With Arshi! "There was nothing major or any kind of big fight. I don't know why her behaviour changed but she was possessive. When she came out, it's then that she realised that I was right and she had done something wrong." In an interview to another website, she even added that her major breakdown was because of Arshi and Akash. Shilpa On Vikas Gupta Shilpa adds that Vikas was nice with her in the house, but she is not sure that outside (the house), he would become her friend. She clarified that they shall be in touch and maintain a good relationship. Shilpa & Vikas To Work Together She added further, "Nothing like we wouldn't see each other's face or we'll ignore each other if we cross paths. Whatever differences we had they are all sorted now. Obviously, I promised him in a task that I will do a small web series with him. So, I will definitely work with him." Shilpa Would Like To Stay In Touch With Puneesh Sharma In a video interview, when asked with whom she would stay in contact even after coming out of the show, the actress said, "Puneesh Sharma," as she finds him a sensible person. Why Shilpa Doesn’t Want To Work In TV? Shilpa had clarified on the reality show that she doesn't want to work in television. This is because, she feels that in the television industry they typecast them (actors). They become popular with their character name (hinting at her character Angoori bhabhi from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain). Shilpa Says… "Now, after Bigg Boss, I have come out of that character, I am Shilpa Shinde. I don't want to go back in any kind of character. That's why I'm now interested in reality shows. I would love to host shows or a comedy show. I don't know exactly what I want to do on TV, it's really difficult but definitely quality work."

