 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Heaps Praises On Salman; Says She’s Ready To Do ANYTHING For Salman!

Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end. The host of the show, Salman Khan had declared his and the fans' favourite, Shilpa Shinde as the winner! The actress bagged Rs 44 Lakhs cash prize.

Post the show, Shilpa praised Salman Khan and credited her win to him. She also added that she is ready to do anything for him. Read on to know more...

Shilpa Credited Her Win To Salman Khan When asked whether she would like to share her win with somebody or a family member, she told Mid-day, "No, I really want to give this credit to just one person, Salman Khan. When I was inside the house, I did not know a lot of things and Salman helped me." Shilpa Clarifies That Salman Wasn’t Biased Towards Her! She added, "A lot of people in the house thought that he was biased towards me. He used to watch the entire journey and whenever I had problems to communicate or express or even if I was upset with other things around me in the house, it would bother me." Why Salman Took Her Side? "I was very nice with the other contestants, so whenever anything happened, I couldn't understand that why was it happening. It was then that Salmanji would take my side and would cover up. So, therefore I'll give all the credit to Salman Khan." What Salman Told Shilpa Post Her Win? "He was talking to me in Marathi and said, 'I just saw your mother closely, she is so cute and she reminds me of my grandmother.' That's because his mom is also Maharashtrian. So, that's it, nothing else." Salman Offered Help To Solve Her Pending Legal Issues It has to be recalled that Shilpa got into trouble because of Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai controversy. In another interview, Shilpa told TOI, "Almost all the legal cases are solved. After the show even Salman Khan ji asked me if there are any legal issues pending, he can help." How Salman Helped Others? "I remember when I was facing problems and was not allowed to work on TV, people told me to go and meet Salman as he helps people. But that time who ever knew Salman behaved like a big superstar (laughs). During that period, I realized how people try to misuse their position and especially if you are a girl." Vikas Was Not Fully Responsible For Her Ouster From BJGPH! "I am happy that he asked me and also assured me for help if I ever face any problem. Salman inquired about the issues I was facing in TV industry and told that Vikas Gupta was not fully responsible for my ouster from Bhabi Ji.... Things have cropped from somewhere else, but I am happy that Salman has always been supportive towards me." Shilpa Adds… "When Arshi used wrong words against me, Salman was the one who stopped and warned her to not use such words. There were so many men in the house Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, but no one stopped from doing it, I am glad Salman did it." Has Salman Offered Her Film? In an interview to BT, Shilpa clarified that Salman hasn't offered or promised her anything yet. They didn't get a chance to speak about it. She further added that she has no qualms about asking Salman for work and feels she can ask him directly. Salman’s Support Is Enough For Her She added, "But then, I have never asked anyone for work. His support is enough for me. He praised me and said that we will meet. He had such nice things to tell me. He said that I am a really nice person, which is such a good feeling." ‘Salmanji Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karoongi’ When asked whether she would agree to play Salman's bhabhi in a film, she immediately replied, "Salmanji ke liye kuchh bhi karoongi, anything!" We fans definitely would want to watch her on small-screen or films! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

