 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Calls Arshi Khan A BIG LIAR!

Arshi Says Shilpa Won’t Marry In Her Life!

Apparently, when BollywoodSpy.in asked Arshi about Shilpa and Vikas' relationship, Arshi had said, "Vikas and Shilpa will never marry. In fact, Shilpa had clearly told me that she would never ever marry in her life."

Shilpa Clarifies Arshi’s Statement

When Spotboye asked Shilpa about Arshi's statement, Shilpa clarified that she indeed had mentioned to Arshi (when they were in the Bigg Boss 11 house) that "marriage was not on her wish list, but again specified that woh sirf abhi ke liye hai."

Shilpa Calls Arshi A Big Liar!

Shilpa added she wants to do good work at the moment and enjoys the freedom. She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Arshi Khan is a big liar and we all know that. That's it."

Shilpa On Her Marriage

Also, in a recent interview to Spotboye, Shilpa had said that she is not thinking about marriage now. She had said, "Look, I am not saying that I will never get married. I don't know what the future holds for me. But let me tell you one thing emphatically: I am not even thinking of getting married."

Shilpa Is Enjoying Being Single!

She had even said that she is loving being single as she has so much freedom. She said, "My present mentality simply says that marriage is a big thing and it needs a big decision."

Shilpa Says…

She added, "Partner ke saath ek compatibility honi chahiye, aur hum logon ke life style ko nazar mein rakhte huye, woh hona bahut difficult hai. That's that."

Shilpa Misses Arshi Khan’s Grand Bash

It has to be recalled that Arshi had organised a grand bash for her Bigg Boss friends. Many attended the party, but Shilpa was missing. When Arshi was asked about Shilpa's absence, she said that she invited everyone who was close to her, and it was their wish whether they wanted to attend the party or not! She even felt Shilpa faked their relationship (maa-beti) in the Bigg Boss house!

Shilpa Reveals Why She Missed Arshi’s Bash

Meanwhile, Shilpa revealed that she had no reason for skipping Arshi's party! She had mentioned that she is not a party animal at all. She also added that she had forgotten about party as she was out late and when she came back,too late to attend the party; she also didn't feel like going.