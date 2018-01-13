 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 WINNER: Shilpa Shinde Leads In BETS Followed By Hina Khan; Puneesh Least Favoured!

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just around the corner. As we all know the four contestants fighting for the trophy are: Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan. People are eager to know who will win this season.

We had recently reported that bookies are also keeping a close eye on the show! Now, there are reports that Delhi has bet several hundred Crores on the top four finalists already!

Bets On Bigg Boss According to TOI reports, some bookies claim the bet of around Rs 200-250 Crores have been made on the show around Delhi. Others also claim that Rs 1,000 Crores have been made in NCR (nearby areas). Bigg Boss Has Replaced Cricket In The Betting World! A bookie from Delhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "This is not an organized sector so it is impossible to estimate that figure. However, the number is not as high as what it would be for IPL or any cricket game. That said, it is substantially higher than everything else. I have had bets worth twice as much as last year for this show." People Bet On Show’s Winner Months In Advance! The report suggests that some people bet on the show's winner months in advance. But these bets become useless as and when the contestants get eliminated from the show. It is also said that some of them bet on who might get eliminated from the show. Priyank Sharma’s Re-entry Bets A bookie told the leading daily, "The week when there was speculation about Priyank Sharma's re-entry on the show was a busy one with a lot of people betting on it." Gamblers Don’t Even Watch The Show, But Bet On It! It is also said that many of them (gamblers), who don't even watch the show bet on the show, just because it is popular. According to bookies, 30% of all the bets from Delhi were against Shilpa Shinde as they feel that she might win the show, while Puneesh is the least favoured among the four finalists. Shilpa Shinde Leads In BETS Followed By Hina Khan A Noida-based bookie said, "Almost one-third of all bets are on Shilpa Shinde to win. She is the clear favourite, followed by Hina Khan." Rumours Were Rife That Bookies Do Not Want Shilpa To Win! It has to be recalled that there were rumours that the bookies do not win the favourite Shilpa Shinde to win, and hence the makers favour Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan to win the show! Bookie Rubbish The Rumours! But, bookmakers rubbished the allegations that some of them are conspiring with the makers of the show to ensure Shilpa doesn't win since it would be bad for their business! A bookie told TOI, "I wish we had that much clout but all such talk is nonsense." More Bets Was From Up For Luv? It is said that lot of bets this season was from UP. Luv Tyagi (a Gurgaon resident) had a huge fan following in west UP towns of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Ghaziabad and bookies say that they received considerable bets against his name from these places before his eviction. But Puneesh's popularity is limited to Gurgaon.

