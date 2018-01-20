 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Is Planning A Party But Hina Khan Is NOT Invited!

Shilpa Loved Hina Before She Entered Bigg Boss 11

When asked about Hina Khan, she was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I loved Hina before I entered Bigg Boss 11. I had seen her in some of the shows and I was quite fond of her. But I was shocked when I saw she had a problem about almost everything I did, almost from Day 1."

Shilpa Adds…

"I remember asking her in early days if I could keep some of my things in a certain drawer which was given to us. She said: Mere Papa ka hai kya? Random stuff and too much aggression. She was getting into almost everything and making an issue about it."

Shilpa On Hina’s Call/Chawl Girl Comment

When asked as to what she has to say about Hina's call/chawl girl comment on her, Shilpa said, "I don't know much about that, but she is more aggressive than a chawl girl. And she was also the Mohalle ki aunty."

Shilpa DOESN’T Want To Invite Hina To Her Party!

Shilpa had said that she is planning for a party to celebrate her victory. She told the entertainment portal, "I don't want to meet Hina, but if I ever see her, I will definitely say 'Hello' or 'Hi' to her. Bas utna hi. Cordial main hamesha rahungi unske saath, lekin isse jyaada nahin. If I throw a party or have a get-together, I am not going to call her."

Shilpa To Throw A Party For Her Bigg Boss Inmates!

She added, "Let me settle down a bit and then I shall talk to my brother and chalk out the programme. I think I'll be calling every other Bigg Boss 11 contestant."