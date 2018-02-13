 »   »   » TOTAL MAKEOVER! Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Looks STUNNING In Her Latest Photoshoot!

Shilpa Looks Like A Princess

Sharing a picture, Shilpa wrote, "Thanks @maya_fashion_photographer for making me look beautiful. Mere fans ka tumne bhi Dil Jeet liya." She looks like a princess in this picture, doesn't she?

Shilpa Looks Like A Doll

In this picture, Shilpa looks like a doll. Sharing this picture, Maya Singh, the photographer wrote, "Beauty is power; a smile is its sword. ..😘😘😘.#mycutie."

Shilpa looks Stunning In Her Latest Photoshoot

In a video, Shilpa is seen telling that she is out of the Bigg Boss house. She revealed, "Bigg Boss mein main toh kuch bi makeup karti thi." She also reveals to the viewers as to how her stylists (Kalpesh and Salma) changed her look.

Shilpa Shinde

Looks like the actress is getting ready to enter the world of cinema, as she is not interested in doing television shows. Well, it has to be seen, whether she will be seen working with Vikas Gupta (as she had promised) in a web series or not.

Shilpa Shinde’s Photoshoot

Shilpa had also shared a video on Twitter, in which she was doing a photoshoot for Maya. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Had a great time shooting with Maya (maya_fashion_photographer on insta)."

Shilpa Treats Her Fans With Latest Pictures

Recently, Shilpa surprised her fans by sharing a photoshoot video. The actress looked beautiful in indo-western attire. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Only for my fans.. love u all.. @maya_fashion_photographer."

Shilpa's Geeky Look

She had also shared a boomerang video with Rohit Verma and wrote, "Thanks @rohitkverma for all your support during #biggboss11 and even now.. you have been awesome 🤗 This #boomerang with Rohit n Maya is specially for all my lovely fans !!"

Shilpa

In a recent party, Shilpa had donned a yellow dress. Sharing the picture she wrote, "I really just want to be warm Yellow light that pours over everyone I Love (Conor Oberst) #formyfans #fanfamily."

Shilpa Tops ‘Ormax Characters India Loves’

The actress had also made it to number one spot in Ormax Characters India Loves (Non-fiction) for the month January 2018. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dedicated completely to my Fans.."

Shilpa Thanks The Channel & Salman

She further wrote, "Thanks to @colorstv for this show, without which this would not have been possible and @beingsalmankhan ji for the encouragement throughout the season."