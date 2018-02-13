 »   »   » TOTAL MAKEOVER! Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Looks STUNNING In Her Latest Photoshoot!

Shilpa Shinde won a lot of hearts on the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. After bagging the trophy, the actress is in a happy phase.
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress keeps her fans updated with latest pictures and videos. And now she has surprised them by treating them with her new photoshoot pictures. In her latest pictures, the actress looks nothing less than a diva. Have a look at the pictures...
Shilpa Looks Like A Princess
Sharing a picture, Shilpa wrote, "Thanks @maya_fashion_photographer for making me look beautiful. Mere fans ka tumne bhi Dil Jeet liya." She looks like a princess in this picture, doesn't she?
Shilpa Looks Like A Doll
In this picture, Shilpa looks like a doll. Sharing this picture, Maya Singh, the photographer wrote, "Beauty is power; a smile is its sword. ..😘😘😘.#mycutie."
Shilpa looks Stunning In Her Latest Photoshoot
In a video, Shilpa is seen telling that she is out of the Bigg Boss house. She revealed, "Bigg Boss mein main toh kuch bi makeup karti thi." She also reveals to the viewers as to how her stylists (Kalpesh and Salma) changed her look.
Shilpa Shinde
Looks like the actress is getting ready to enter the world of cinema, as she is not interested in doing television shows. Well, it has to be seen, whether she will be seen working with Vikas Gupta (as she had promised) in a web series or not.
Shilpa Shinde’s Photoshoot
Shilpa had also shared a video on Twitter, in which she was doing a photoshoot for Maya. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Had a great time shooting with Maya (maya_fashion_photographer on insta)."
Shilpa Treats Her Fans With Latest Pictures
Recently, Shilpa surprised her fans by sharing a photoshoot video. The actress looked beautiful in indo-western attire. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Only for my fans.. love u all.. @maya_fashion_photographer."
Shilpa's Geeky Look
She had also shared a boomerang video with Rohit Verma and wrote, "Thanks @rohitkverma for all your support during #biggboss11 and even now.. you have been awesome 🤗 This #boomerang with Rohit n Maya is specially for all my lovely fans !!"
Shilpa
In a recent party, Shilpa had donned a yellow dress. Sharing the picture she wrote, "I really just want to be warm Yellow light that pours over everyone I Love (Conor Oberst) #formyfans #fanfamily."
Shilpa Tops ‘Ormax Characters India Loves’
The actress had also made it to number one spot in Ormax Characters India Loves (Non-fiction) for the month January 2018. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dedicated completely to my Fans.."
Shilpa Thanks The Channel & Salman
She further wrote, "Thanks to @colorstv for this show, without which this would not have been possible and @beingsalmankhan ji for the encouragement throughout the season."
