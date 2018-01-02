 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: You Won’t Believe! This Contestant Bags Ticket To Finale!

With just a couple of weeks left for Bigg Boss 11 finale, the six contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi - will be seen fighting to win Ticket to Finale.

In the previous episode, we saw contestants fighting for the top spot. As the voting lines are closed, the contestants who are nominated - Hina, Luv, Vikas and Shilpa are safe. But, their real test starts now, as Bigg Boss announces Ticket to Finale task.

Ticket To Finale Task Vikas reads out the task rules. He tells them, "Har sadsya ki kismat, kisi anya sadyse ke haat mein rahegi." As per the promo, the contestants pick their bag and are asked to stand on a snow mountain that is made in the garden area. Contestants Stand On A Snow Mountain! The contestants with the bags of other contestants on their backs are seen peddling continuously, standing on a snow mountain. Hina quips, "Waat lagne wali hai isme, guys". Contestants Carry A Bag Behind Their Backs! Apparently, the bags must be vacated from time to time. The bags were also exchanged from one contestant to other. We assume that the contestant who survives on the snow mountain for a long time with their bags filled will win the task. Luv & Vikas In the promo, Luv Tyagi tries to empty the bag that Vikas was carrying on his back. Vikas warns Luv Tyagi by saying, "Jo bi shuru karega, usi ke upar attack hoga." Akash & Shilpa Akash is seen shouting at Shilpa Shinde and asks her not to touch his bag, while Shilpa Shinde asks him not to scream. Well, we are sure that the equations of the contestants will also change after this task! Puneesh Sharma Wins Ticket To Finale! As per the latest report, Puneesh Sharma has won the Ticket to Finale. Puneesh is the first finalist! Isn't it shocking? Well, it has to be seen as to how Puneesh survived in the task!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Bigg Boss 11: Hina, Shilpa, Luv & Others Fight To Get Ticket To Finale!