 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11's Zubair Khan Threatens Businesswoman In Name Of Dawood Ibrahim; Gets Arrested!

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Zubair Khan

According to DNA report, "The Mumbai crime branch's anti-extortion cell arrested Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Zubair Khan, who was allegedly part of a gang that threatened a Mumbai businesswoman demanding Rs 1 Crore in the name of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim."

Zubair Call Records Traced!

According to the report, Zubair's call records showed that he received several calls from Pakistan and Dubai around the same time the complainant was getting the threat calls, based on which he was arrested.

Zubair In Police Custody

On Thursday (February 22), the police arrested Zubair. He was produced in the court on Friday. He has been remanded in police custody till Monday (February 26).

Zubair Khan Arrested For Trying To Extort Rs 1 Crore

According to the report, Shabnam Shaikh, who runs a garment business, had alleged that she got a call from a person (Karachi), who identified himself as Usman Choudhary. The person demanded Rs 1 Crore on behalf of Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim and Fahim Machmach. She had also registered an FIR with Khar police, in November.

The Woman Filed Complaint

The woman had claimed that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if the demand is not fulfilled. She told the police, that after she filed the cheating case against Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Zubair Khan, she started receiving multiple calls from Pakistan-based numbers.