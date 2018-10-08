 »   »   »  BB 12: After Anup Was Sent To Secret Room, Jasleen Gets Closer To Shivashish; Sree Plays Harmonium!

Related Articles
- Sreesanth Is The Highest Paid In Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan & Vikas Gupta Slam Him For Sexist Comment
-
- BB 12 Is The Most Boring Of All Seasons! Fake Identities, Scripted Relationships & More To Blame!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Anup Jalota & Jasleen Matharu To Get Eliminated, But Here’s The TWIST!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Enters Top 10 Slot; Bigg Boss 12 Drops Down!
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Sreesanth & Neha Get Nominated; Salman’s Partner Govinda To Grace The Show!
- Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Life's Struggles On BB 12, She Struggled For Food Due To Enochlophobia!
Bigg Boss 12 makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Last week we saw evicted contestant Romil Choudhary re-entering the house with wild card entrant Surbhi Rana, who is creating havoc in the house. During recent eviction, Salman Khan announced that among nominated contestants - Karanvir Bohra, Anup Jaolta-Jasleen Matharu, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth, Anup and Jasleen got least votes and they were to be eliminated. But Salman adds that they get a chance to save one! Jasleen stays back, while Anup is sent to the secret room, which the housemates are not aware.
Before the eviction, lots of entertainment happened in the Bigg Boss house, thanks to the special guest, Bharti Singh, who graced the sets to promote her show, India's Got Talent. Check out the highlights of previous episode. Also, read on to know the upcoming twists on the show.
Bharti As A Fortune Teller
The interesting part was Bharti entered the house as fortune teller! Dipika asks about her husband and family, while Bharti surprises the housemates and tells Dipika that all are fine.
Neha, Jasleen & Bharti’s Seductive (Pole) Dance
Bharti brought lots of laughter in the house. She made Neha perform a pole dance. The housemates were impressed with Neha's hidden talent. Also, Jasleen was made to do a pole dance, but in her case Anup was seen as a pole! When Anup asked for once more, Bharti's seductive moves made everyone laugh out loud!
Deepak & Anup’s Singing Competition; Sreesanth Plays Harmonium
There was a singing competition between Deepak and Anup. Both played harmonium and sang melodious songs. After Bharti left, Sreesanth was seen playing harmonium, which impressed fans. He played harmonium to the song, ‘Bazigaar', which was impressive!
Sreesanth Gets Emotional As His Wife Sends Him A Message
Sreesanth's wife also sent him a video asking him to play well and not to get emotional. Her kids too sent a lot of love through the video. Sreesanth was in tears.
Salman’s Cute Expression When Bharti Says He Is Her Husband!
Bharti enters the Bigg Boss stage as Salman Khan's wife. Well, Salman's expressions were really cute! When she asks evidences for their wedding, she shows their (morphed) wedding pictures. She also calls nine kids, who were seen in Salman Khan's different avatars.
KVB Vs Deepak In Sultani Akhada; Caller Questions Dipika
Karanvir and Deepak were made to fight in Sultani Akhada, which was quite funny and obvious that KVB would win! Also, Dipika was asked an interesting question by the caller - why she didn't give it back to Sreesanth, when he said he would reveal Neha's secrets. Dipika clarified that Sreesanth was in angry at that time. She didn't inform Neha about the comment as already the duo had a massive fight and she didn't want to create more chaos.
Eviction: Anup Sent To Secret Room; Jasleen, KVB, Dipika & Deepak Cry
Since Anup and Jasleen got least number of votes, they were to be evicted. But the duo get a chance to save one. Anup saves Jasleen. Anup was sent to the secret room, while Karanvir cried. Salman made fun of Karanvir, Dipika and Jasleen (if she was crying or not).
Jasleen Asks Romil About Property Share In Live-in Relationship!
Deepak and Romil discuss about Jasleen. He says that never Jasleen stopped Anup from going. She didn't even (for name sake) say that she would leave instead of him! Also, it is revealed that Jasleen had once asked Romil that while staying in a live in relationship will she get share in property!
Anup Shocked To See Shivashish & Jasleen Together!
As soon as Anup was sent to the secret room, Shivashish was seen showing off his abs in front of Jasleen. Sreesanth teases him, while Jasleen herself agrees that he is showing off after Anup left. In the latest promo, Jasleen and Shiv are seen together. Jasleen was all in smiles while Anup is shocked to see her changed behaviour!
Inmates Target Romil & Surbhi
Surbhi's violent behaviour had indeed disturbed the housemates. Because of her Romil (as he is Surbhi's partner) is also stuck! In the upcoming task, the housemates will be seen targeting Romil and Surbhi.
Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!