 »   »   »  BB 12: After Anup Was Sent To Secret Room, Jasleen Gets Closer To Shivashish; Sree Plays Harmonium!

Bharti As A Fortune Teller

The interesting part was Bharti entered the house as fortune teller! Dipika asks about her husband and family, while Bharti surprises the housemates and tells Dipika that all are fine.

Neha, Jasleen & Bharti’s Seductive (Pole) Dance

Bharti brought lots of laughter in the house. She made Neha perform a pole dance. The housemates were impressed with Neha's hidden talent. Also, Jasleen was made to do a pole dance, but in her case Anup was seen as a pole! When Anup asked for once more, Bharti's seductive moves made everyone laugh out loud!

Deepak & Anup’s Singing Competition; Sreesanth Plays Harmonium

There was a singing competition between Deepak and Anup. Both played harmonium and sang melodious songs. After Bharti left, Sreesanth was seen playing harmonium, which impressed fans. He played harmonium to the song, ‘Bazigaar', which was impressive!

Sreesanth Gets Emotional As His Wife Sends Him A Message

Sreesanth's wife also sent him a video asking him to play well and not to get emotional. Her kids too sent a lot of love through the video. Sreesanth was in tears.

Salman’s Cute Expression When Bharti Says He Is Her Husband!

Bharti enters the Bigg Boss stage as Salman Khan's wife. Well, Salman's expressions were really cute! When she asks evidences for their wedding, she shows their (morphed) wedding pictures. She also calls nine kids, who were seen in Salman Khan's different avatars.

KVB Vs Deepak In Sultani Akhada; Caller Questions Dipika

Karanvir and Deepak were made to fight in Sultani Akhada, which was quite funny and obvious that KVB would win! Also, Dipika was asked an interesting question by the caller - why she didn't give it back to Sreesanth, when he said he would reveal Neha's secrets. Dipika clarified that Sreesanth was in angry at that time. She didn't inform Neha about the comment as already the duo had a massive fight and she didn't want to create more chaos.

Eviction: Anup Sent To Secret Room; Jasleen, KVB, Dipika & Deepak Cry

Since Anup and Jasleen got least number of votes, they were to be evicted. But the duo get a chance to save one. Anup saves Jasleen. Anup was sent to the secret room, while Karanvir cried. Salman made fun of Karanvir, Dipika and Jasleen (if she was crying or not).

Jasleen Asks Romil About Property Share In Live-in Relationship!

Deepak and Romil discuss about Jasleen. He says that never Jasleen stopped Anup from going. She didn't even (for name sake) say that she would leave instead of him! Also, it is revealed that Jasleen had once asked Romil that while staying in a live in relationship will she get share in property!

Anup Shocked To See Shivashish & Jasleen Together!

As soon as Anup was sent to the secret room, Shivashish was seen showing off his abs in front of Jasleen. Sreesanth teases him, while Jasleen herself agrees that he is showing off after Anup left. In the latest promo, Jasleen and Shiv are seen together. Jasleen was all in smiles while Anup is shocked to see her changed behaviour!

Inmates Target Romil & Surbhi

Surbhi's violent behaviour had indeed disturbed the housemates. Because of her Romil (as he is Surbhi's partner) is also stuck! In the upcoming task, the housemates will be seen targeting Romil and Surbhi.