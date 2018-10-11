 »   »   »  BB 12: BIG SHOCK! Sreesanth Sent To The Secret Room; Karanvir Or Neha To Be Eliminated This Weekend!

Sreesanth, Neha & Karanvir

Sreesanth, Neha and Karanvir were called in the activity area, while the other contestants were asked to assemble in the living room. The nominated contestants had to stand in the coffins, while the housemates had to tell as to who doesn't deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house. With each nomination, their respective coffin were filled with sand.

Who Doesn’t Deserve To Stay In The House?

As Dipika chose Sreesanth's name, Surbhi started shouting! Dipika said that it was her view and she can put forth hers when she gets a chance. Sreesanth got two nomination (Dipika and Saurabh), while four of them (Jasleen, Khan Sisters, Romil jodi and Deepak jodi) nomination. Karanvir realised that Neha was leaving and starts crying.

Neha Gets Maximum Votes From The Housemates!

But Bigg Boss had a twist in this as well. Although Neha got maximum votes, it was Sreesanth who got evicted as Bigg Boss announced that he got least number of votes from viewers.

Sreesanth Gets Evicted!

The housemates are shocked as they get to know that Sree was evicted, while Surbhi shouts at top of her voice and says Sreesanth was good! She couldn't believe that Neha was chosen over Sree.

Sreesanth Sent To The Secret Room

Sree enters the secret room after being evicted. Anup Jalota welcomes Sreesanth in the secret room and the duo discuss about the housemates. Sreesanth tells Anup that he wants to see what the housemates talk about him, behind his back!

Surbhi & Khan Sisters Troll Dipika

In the Bigg Boss (main) house, Khan sisters and Surbhi were seen trolling Dipika as she nominated him although she considered him as her good friend! Dipika starts crying. Karanvir is upset and cries in front of his family photo.

Another Big Twist: Voting Lines Open; KVB & Neha NOT Safe!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss had yet another BIG shocking news for the contestants. Bigg Boss announced that the voting lines are open and Karanvir and Neha are still not safe, as there will be eviction, this weekend! The housemates, especially the nominated contestants are shocked with the announcement. The voting lines are open till Thursday night.

Shocking Twists!

The mid-week eviction itself was shocking to the contestants and viewers! Also, the eviction didn't happen as expected! Earlier, it was said that Neha would be evicted as she got least votes compared to Sree and Karanvir. It was also said that she had health issues and the makers might evict her. But to everyone's surprise Sree entered the secret room!