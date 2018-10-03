English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Day 18 Highlights: Sree Quits Task; Somi & Saba Fight For Captaincy With Everyone!

By
    On day 18, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Bigg Boss announces 'Jwalamukhi task', which will also affect captaincy task. In the garden area, a volcano is made and regularly the volcano will spit out balls. The contestants have to catch the balls and fill their assigned container. The contestants also have to protect their containers from their opponents. All members from singles team and one member from each jodi take part in the task. The jodis choose, Romil, Jasleen, Saba, Deepak and Sourabh to perform the task. Surbhi and Somi are the sanchalaks of the task.

    Sreesanth quits the task as he is unwell. While performing the task, Romil and Karanvir get into fight. Due to rain, the task is halted for a few hours. During this time, the contestants are seen discussing about whom to make a captain, this week.

    Bigg Boss 12 Updates: Romil Wants Anup To Forgive Jasleen; Jodis Discuss About Captain

    Meanwhile, Romil asks Anup to forgive Jasleen, but Jasleen is upset with Romil as he suggested Anup should breakup with her. On the other hand, the singles feel Deepak should be a captain. While Anup wants Deepak should be a captain, as he feels he is ‘lambi race ka godha', Romil wants Saba and Somi.

    Somi & Saba Upset; Fights With Jodis As They Don’t Support Them

    Saba and Somi feel bad as every time they perform the task so well, but they are always tagged as villain and no one want to nominate them for captaincy! They get into fight with jodis as well as they are not supporting them.

    Surbhi & Deepak – The Instigators In Bigg Boss House?

    Surbhi is seen instigating Deepak, Romil and Sourabh against Sreesanth. Deepak also gets into fight with Sreesanth and KVB. Later, Romil joins the fight. Dipika and others calm Sreesanth, who is upset with Deepak, as he considered him as his younger brother and now he is fighting with him only!

    Neha Abuses Saba!

    The task resumes and the contestants get physical, while Surbhi is seen controlling and shouting at them. Dipika and Jasleen are out of the game as they have lowest number of balls. Neha abuses Saba, who asks Bigg Boss for needs.

    Neha Wants To Share Balls With Saba & Saurabh

    Later, Neha is seen discussing with her team that she will share the balls with Saba and Saurabh and in turn Saba shouldn't make an issue of her bad words.

    Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: The Contenders Of Captaincy Are!

    According to the spoiler, Saba-Somi, Shivashish-Saurabh and Romil-Surbhi will be fighting for captaincy. Who do you think will win captaincy task, or which jodi do you want to be the captain? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 23:33 [IST]
