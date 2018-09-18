 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 Highlights: Saba & Somi Create Unnecessary Fight; Call Sreesanth Mean & Selfish!

The Khan Sisters’ Drama

# In the morning, Karanvir Bohra tells the housemates and Srishty to separate dry and wet garbage.

# Meanwhile, Saba gets into argument in the bathroom with Srishty.

# Later, the khan sisters get into unnecessary fight with the housemates regarding daily tasks. Dipika and the Khan sisters get into heated argument. This annoys the housemates as they feel the sisters were getting into fight unnecessarily.

BB Press Conference: Dipika Challenges Khan Sisters

# The BB press conference task is continued on the second day. Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel were seen as moderators.

# Dipika challenges Saba and Somi, who are annoyed. Because of their prank and the morning drama, the housemates vote against the sisters. Dipika comes out stronger!

Karanvir Bohra Loses; Sreesanth Doesn’t Have Any Question For The Jodi!

# Next, Karanvir Bohra challenges Kriti and Roshmi as he feels they do not know each other properly and are not strong. But the housemates vote against him and the jodi wins.

# Sreesanth challenges Sourabh and Shivashish, but he backs off saying that he doesn't have any valid question to prove the jodi weak. Although the housemates initiates the conversation and tell Sreesanth to ask something, he doesn't ask anything and Bigg Boss cancels the task.

BB Press Conference Cancelled; Sreesanth Gets Into Argument With Khan Sisters

#As Sreesanth would have discussed with Romil Chaudhary, he decides to teach the Khan sisters, a lesson. As the housemates discuss about the task and tell him that he should have spoken something, Sreesanth will be seen passing a comment on Somi Khan and Saba Khan's upbringing.

Somi & Saba Vs Sreesanth

# This doesn't go well with Somi, who was seen crying in front of Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar. They try to console Somi. Karanvir also tries to talk to Sreesanth, who tells it was a prank and apologises to Somi.

Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House

#Already Sreesanth was irritated since the housemates blamed him for losing the task. Adding to that, Somi and Saba provoke him, because of which he gets annoyed and removes the mic. He asks Bigg Boss to open the door as he wants to leave, while the housemates try to control him.