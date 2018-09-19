 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Highlights: 3 Jodis & 2 Singles Nominated; Urvashi & Kriti Get Into An Argument!

Related Articles
On Day 3 in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Sreesanth, who wanted to leave the house, resolve issue with Somi Khan. Both of them apologise to each other. But the sisters get into fight with other contestants as well! Bigg Boss announces nomination task and three jodis & two singles get nominated. The task affects the relationship between the contestants. The nominated contestants get upset with the reason they the other contestants nominated them and they are seen discussing he nomination. Well, this is obvious every season!
Check out the highlight of today's (September 19, 2018) episode.
Housemates Calm Sreesanth
The cricketer is irritated with Somi and Saba, as they refuse to resolve the matter and drag it. He decides to leave the house and takes off his mic. Everyone tries to calm Sreesanth, but in vain.
The Khan Sisters’ Drama Continues
# Further Somi gets into an argument with Kriti. She also gets annoyed with Deepak, as he too comments on her upbringing. Anup and Nirmal reprimand Deepak for his remark. Deepak apologises to Somi for his comments. Later, both Somi and Sreesanth resolve the issue and apologise to each other.
Deepak Entertains The Housemates
# The next day, everyone wakes up to the song, 'Raita Fail Gaya'. Deepak is seen entertaining everyone with his funny English song. Jasleen, Anup and Srishty are seen enjoying.
Nomination Task Announced 2 Singles & 3 Jodis Nominated
# Nomination task is announced by Bigg Boss. The task requires singles to nominate three jodis. They nominate Roshmi Banik-Kriti Verma, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Shivashish Mishra-Saurabh Patel.
# The jodis nominate singles - Dipika Kakar and Sristy Rode. They save Sreesanth.
The Nominated Housemates Get Upset
# The nominated housemates get upset with reasons for their nomination. Kriti cries, as she didn't expect to be nominated so early and also didn't like the reason given by housemates for nominating her.
# Karanvir Bohra tries to make Saba understand as to how harsh she is!
# Sreesanth and Anup tell Kriti to ask Roshmi to mingle with everyone. Sree also reveals that he is not allowed to enter any cricket ground.
Sourabh-Shivashish & Kriti-Urvashi Get Into An Argument
# Sourabh and Shivashish get into an argument.
# Kriti asks Urvashi about the bad odour coming from the washroom. Urvashi gets offended and cries in front of Dipika and Nirmal, who try to calm her.
# Urvashi expresses her disappointment and Kirti apologises. Deepak talks to Urvashi and explains her the strategy to survive in the house.
