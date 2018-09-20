 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 Highlights: Shivashish-Sreesath Fight; Saurabh Cries; Kriti-Roshmi Win Captaincy!

Only Females Are Eligible To Compete For Captaincy!

# Later, Bigg Boss announces that since BB Press Conference task was incomplete and male contestants didn't perform well, only female contestants can be contenders of captaincy. But for this, the singles and jodis have to choose one contender each for captaincy!

Dipika & Kriti-Roshmi Are Contenders Of Captaincy

# While singles, without any argument or confusion, come up with the decision that Dipika will be contender of captaincy, the jodis get into an argument as both Kriti-Roshmi and Somi-Saba want to become captain. After lot of argument, the jodis come to mutual decision that Kriti-Roshmi will be contender of captaincy.

Captaincy Task: Anup Is Rangeela Rajkumar

# After the announcement of contenders, Romil reads out the rules of the captaincy task to the housemates. According to the task, Anup is the ‘Rangeela' Rajkumar, while Jasleen is his Wazir, who will be advising the Rajkumar. Kriti-Roshmi and Dipika are the Ranis. The other housemates are Rajkumar's senapati.

Sreesanth & Shivashish Fight

# While performing the task, Sreesanth and Shivashish get into the war of words. Shivashish gets offended as Sreesanth apparently abused him. When Shivashish confronts Sreesanth, he defends himself and says that he was just said it as he was in his character!

Dipika & Kriti-Roshmi Impress Anup

# Meanwhile, Dipika and Kriti-Roshmi are seen impressing the Rajkumar by dancing. Roshmi even goes extra miles, slips into a swimsuit and takes a swim in the pool. Anup gets impressed and gives her a rose.

# Anup and Jasleen discuss and decide to make Dipika, a captain, as they feel if two people (jodi) become a captain there will be more confusion. Hence, Dipika gets more roses from Anup.

Kriti-Roshmi Become The First Captain Of The House; Dipika Cries

# But Dipika does a mistake by giving the flowers to Anup. The opposition team snatches the roses and kill the mood of the contestants. Bigg Boss announces about the task completion. Since Kriti-Roshmi get more flowers they become the captain. Dipika cries as she feels it was her mistake.

Saurabh Cries

# Sreesanth and Shivashish get back into an argument again. Somehow, Somi gets involved in the argument with Shivashish! Deepak and Khan sisters get into an argument as the latter accuses Deepak of interrupting and having an opinion when two people are talking.

# The day ends with the fights and Saurabh is seen crying, as he feels Shivashish is the culprit!

Karanvir Bohra & Nirmal-Romil Jailed!

# In Precap, Bigg Boss announces that three contestants are directly nominated for eviction this week! Karanvir Bohra, Nirmal and Romil are sent to the jail. Well, it has to be seen what they did that Bigg Boss got annoyed with them and sent to the jail!