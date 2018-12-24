 »   »   »  BB 12: Deepak & Surbhi Get Secret Tasks; Gautam Gulati & Juhi To Enter; Mid-Week Eviction Expected!

Deepak & Surbhi Given Secret Tasks

Deepak is given a secret task by Bigg Boss. He has to steal Dipika and Romil's things and blame it on Karanvir. Surbhi is also given a secret task. She has to make Dipika cry so that Sree reacts.

Christmas Celebration: Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela enters the Bigg Boss house as Santa for the housemates and gives them gifts. Everyone is happy with the gift and are seen dancing with Urvashi.

Gautam Gulati & Juhi Parmar To Enter

Recently, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam revealed that he will be entering the Bigg Boss house for a task. Apart from Gautam, Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar too, will be entering the house again. (It has to be recalled that she was recently on the sets to promote her new show Tantra.)

Voting Line Open For Mid-week Eviction

All the six contestants - Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi have been nominated for eviction, which will apparently happen in the mid-week. Apparently, the voting lines will close on Wednesday (December 26) at 10 pm.