BB 12: Deepak & Surbhi Get Secret Tasks; Gautam Gulati & Juhi To Enter; Mid-Week Eviction Expected!

    Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur & Surbhi Rana get secret task; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards the finale. During the weekend ka vaar episode, Simmba team Ranveer Singh, Sara Khan and Rohit Shetty graced the show. Somi Khan was eliminated from the house. It has to be recalled that Surbhi Rana has won the ticket to finale task. Now, only 6 contestants - Deepak Thakur, Romil Khan, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Rana are in the house, who will be fighting for the trophy.

    The makers are trying their best to make the finale week interesting and, hence, the viewers will get to watch a few surprising things on the show. Also, since it's Christmas time, special guests will be entering the house with fun tasks. Check out to know what's in store in the upcoming episodes.

    Deepak & Surbhi Given Secret Tasks

    Deepak is given a secret task by Bigg Boss. He has to steal Dipika and Romil's things and blame it on Karanvir. Surbhi is also given a secret task. She has to make Dipika cry so that Sree reacts.

    Christmas Celebration: Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela enters the Bigg Boss house as Santa for the housemates and gives them gifts. Everyone is happy with the gift and are seen dancing with Urvashi.

    Gautam Gulati & Juhi Parmar To Enter

    Recently, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam revealed that he will be entering the Bigg Boss house for a task. Apart from Gautam, Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar too, will be entering the house again. (It has to be recalled that she was recently on the sets to promote her new show Tantra.)

    Voting Line Open For Mid-week Eviction

    All the six contestants - Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi have been nominated for eviction, which will apparently happen in the mid-week. Apparently, the voting lines will close on Wednesday (December 26) at 10 pm.

