 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12’s Deepak Thakur Makes Fun Of Hina Khan’s Pooh Act & It’s Hilarious!

Bhojpuri singer Deepak Thakur, who rose to fame by singing in Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur, entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a commoner along with his fan, Urvashi Vani. In the first week itself, the singer grabbed limelight not only because of his singing talent, simplicity and innocence, but also because of funny nature. Deepak knows how to many anyone laugh! He has been also playing smartly. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Vikas Gupta, who had entered the house for a special task (to give feedback to the contestants), told him that he is clever and people are loving him!

Interestingly, in one of the videos, that is doing the rounds on social media, Deepak was seen making fun of Hina Khan's Pooh act in front of Sreesanth and Saurabh, and we must say it is hilarious! Deepak showed Sreesanth, how Hina (without telling her name) cried when she had to sacrifice her favourite soft toy, Pooh, during a nomination task. While narrating, Deepak couldn't stop laughing, and said that she had created a fuss over it for two days. After Deepak enacted Hina's act, Sreesanth asked him, "Aur kya hota hai?"

The way Deepak showed his inmates is really funny and we can't stop laughing over it! Watch the video below.

Well, it has to be recalled that Hina had sacrificed her Pooh to save Luv Tyagi from nomination. Priyank and other friends were seen consoling her, while Shilpa had made fun of it!

It has to be seen what Bigg Boss has in store for the contestants and viewers this season for nomination task - will they also have to sacrifice their favourite things in such a way! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

