 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Did Sreesanth Insult Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan? Hina Responds!

Did Sreesanth Call Hina, ‘Bekaar Ka Guest’?

But if we watch the video, he had said, ‘bekaar ka guest hai mein'! Hina also clarified that Sreesanth was respectful towards her and she had a lot of fun in the house. She also added that Sree told her that she inspired him to do Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Hina Clarifies That Sree Was Respectful Towards Her!

The actress tweeted, "My Experience inside the house: Sreesanth was very very respectful towards me and spoke to me very nicely.And infact told me that I inspired him to do KKK.I don't think he's interpreted in a right way on the basis of what he said about being a guest..#MySideOfTheStory #RestIsRest." - (sic)

Teejay Tweets

Karanvir's wife, Teejay, who found the promo of the show funny, tweeted, "Hinaaaaa! 😂 You are awesome!! Looking forward to seeing tonight's episode!! Wish we had seen more episodes like this in BB! Would have created a nice balance in the show. :)." - (sic)

Hina Replies To Teejay

Hina replied to KV, "It was a lovely experience Teejay , you are such a positive and powerful person, it shows in the way you look at everything with warmth! Much love to Bella n Vienna ❤️"- (sic)

Sreesanth Insults Gauahar!

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Gauahar Khan will be entering the house. In the promo, Gauahar Khan was seen demanding Sreesanth to get Dipika's Shoiab's photo and nikaah ka dupatta. But Sree loses his cool and says that to do the task, he doesn't want to ask Dipika.

Sreesanth Behaves Rudely

Gauahar tries to convince Sree by asking him to do the task, but to no avail. He says that he doesn't want to win the show by being selfish. He starts shouting, 'Sreesanth is an emotional fool right', while Dipika tries to calm him down, but he sounds rude to her. He even asks Gauahar not to do 'chance pe dance'!