 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Did You Know That Om Swami Had Replaced Anup Jalota On The Reality Show?

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Shocking! First Task Gets CANCELLED; Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House!
-
- Anup Jalota Controversies: Did You Know Anup Was Married Thrice & He Was Accused Of Casting Couch?
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Deepak Fascinated By Jacuzzi; BB Press Conference; Saba-Somi Fake A Fight!
- Bigg Boss 12: Why Dipika Kakar Entered The Show Without Husband Shoaib Ibrahim? The Couple Reveal!
- Bigg Boss 12 First Nomination Task: After Hina & Hiten, Shilpa Shinde-Karan Patel To Enter The House
- Bigg Boss 12 Premiere: Did Shilpa Shinde Take A Dig At Hina Khan?
- Bigg Boss 12 Grand Premiere: Fans Already Find Deepak Thakur Entertaining & Anup-Jasleen Fake!
- Bigg Boss 12: Shocking! Jasleen Is In Relationship With Anup, Says Her Parents Will Be Shocked!
- Sneak Peek! Inside Pictures Of Bigg Boss 12 House; Our Favourite Is Confession Room, Which’s Yours?
- Bigg Boss 12 FINAL Contestants List: Karanvir, Dipika Among 6 Celebs; 6 Commoner Jodis To Enter!
- Bigg Boss 12: Latest Buzz! These 2 Girls Have Been ELIMINATED From Outhouse Taala Khol Task!
- BB 12: Anup Jalota Says He Got The Show’s Timings Shifted; His Son Is Happy About His Participation
The popular devotional singer Anup Jalota has been creating a lot of buzz from the day he entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. With his entry, the singer has surprised not only few of his family members but also his friends and fans! Anup was accompanied by his student Jasleen Matharu, whom he is dating. The couple made their relationship official on the show, which shocked many of them. Jasleen even accepted that they have been dating each other for the last three and a half years.
We recently revealed the controversial past of the singer. Now, it is being said that Anup was approached by the reality show makers previously as well, but was replaced by Om Swami. Read on to know more on this.
Anup Jalota Approached For Bigg Boss Two Years Ago
According to Spotboye report, Anup was approached by Bigg Boss makers two years ago, but then he couldn't do the show because of his work commitments and concerts. The makers then replaced Anup with Om Swami!
Anup Was Replaced By Om Swami
Anup was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Endemol approached me 2 years back for the show. But that time I had lot of work commitments and concerts due to which I was unable to do. And when at the last moment I had to back out, they roped in Swami Om at my place. Yaad hai Swami Om jinhone ghar mein bhaut hungama kiya tha."
The Singer Says…
When asked whether we will get to watch him do dramas like Om Swami, the bhajan singer said, "I am not participating with the thought to sustain or win the show. The day they will ask me to leave the house, I will quietly leave. I am just going there to have fun. I usually don't get time for vacations due to work so I am taking this show as getaway for me."
Will We Get To Know About His Personal Life?
When asked whether the viewers will get an insight into his personal life, he said, "Bilkul milegi aur main sab bata dunga jo jo poochenge. I have no intentions to hide anything."
Well, the singer is not like what many might have thought - he seems to be a fun-loving and jovial person! What say guys - Hit the comment box to share your views.
Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Shocking! First Task Gets CANCELLED; Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House!