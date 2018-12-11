 »   »   »  BB 12: Dipika & Shoaib’s Reunion Compared To Hina & Rocky’s Reunion; Fans & Celebs Find It Adorable!

Fans Compare Shoaika’s Reunion With Hina & Rocky

Princess_hina_3094 shared a collage of previous season's Hina and Rocky's reunion and compared it with Dipika and Shoaib's reunion. She wrote, "Haayeeee🙈🙈😻😻best jodis of the world😍😍🙈🙈." - (sic)

Fans Find ShoaIka Adorable

@Shabana14380919: Yes hamare aansu bhi nahi rok paye most loving couple in the world #Shoaika. -(sic)

Ashish: Sweetest moment ever on bigg boss.. 💗💗. -(sic)

SHYAM GUPTA: No word to how much this couple love❤ each other ...dipika has lot of good thing that she never revealed inside house coz no one still understand #dipika g...God bless you both lot of love...you fan. -(sic)

They Troll Dipika!

बिपलु बाबू: रोकने बोलो आँशु को, वरना पूरा बिग बॉस घर डूब जाएगा😀 -(sic)

Bhupinder Kaur:Susral simar ka started .. but sweet couple.. Stay blessed.. #BB12. -(sic)

Sj: Bhai kitna bhi accha audition dedo..tumhe acchi movie nhi milegi 😂🤣🤣🤣 -(sic)

Celebrities Tweets: Gauhar Khan

"Sooooooooo heart warming to see true love !!! Dipika n shoaib were all things love on tonight's episode! ❤️ I'm sorry as much as I like Romil , his wife really concentrated on silly things upon her entry ! I didn't even see that angle till she said behen half a dozen times 🙈" - (sic)

Sneha Wagh

"& & & & #ShoaibIbrahim #DipikaKakar giving us couple goals for sure ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ms_dipika @Shoaib_Ibrahim1 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)

Kamya Punjabi

"Love is so beautiful ❤️ @ms_dipika @Shoaib_Ibrahim1 @KVBohra @bombaysunshine @Bhuvneshwarisr1 @sreesanth36 u guys are the biggest proof of that 😇❤️ stay blessed n happy n loved forever 😘 #FamilySpecial #BB12." - (sic)