 »   »   »  BB 12: Dipika & Shoaib’s Reunion Compared To Hina & Rocky’s Reunion; Fans & Celebs Find It Adorable!

All contestants' family members entered the Bigg Boss 12 house during family special episode, but Dipika Kakar had to wait for a long time to meet her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. As soon as she heard shoaib's voice, she broke down. She asks Shoaib to come in front of her. After the much-awaited reunion, Shoaib told Dipika that she was playing well and not looking fake at all! He also called Sreesanth as his 'saala' (as Dipika accepted him as her brother). Before leaving Shoaib will also be seen gifting Dipika his jacket.
ShoaIka's reunion has mixed response from fans! While a few trolled about the reunion and Dipika's break down, a few others compared their reunion with Hina and Rocky's reunion. But many of them felt it was adorable, even celebrities found it cute. Check out tweets!
Fans Compare Shoaika’s Reunion With Hina & Rocky
Princess_hina_3094 shared a collage of previous season's Hina and Rocky's reunion and compared it with Dipika and Shoaib's reunion. She wrote, "Haayeeee🙈🙈😻😻best jodis of the world😍😍🙈🙈." - (sic)
Fans Find ShoaIka Adorable
@Shabana14380919: Yes hamare aansu bhi nahi rok paye most loving couple in the world #Shoaika. -(sic)
Ashish: Sweetest moment ever on bigg boss.. 💗💗. -(sic)
SHYAM GUPTA: No word to how much this couple love❤ each other ...dipika has lot of good thing that she never revealed inside house coz no one still understand #dipika g...God bless you both lot of love...you fan. -(sic)
They Troll Dipika!
बिपलु बाबू: रोकने बोलो आँशु को, वरना पूरा बिग बॉस घर डूब जाएगा😀 -(sic)
Bhupinder Kaur:Susral simar ka started .. but sweet couple.. Stay blessed.. #BB12. -(sic)
Sj: Bhai kitna bhi accha audition dedo..tumhe acchi movie nhi milegi 😂🤣🤣🤣 -(sic)
Celebrities Tweets: Gauhar Khan
"Sooooooooo heart warming to see true love !!! Dipika n shoaib were all things love on tonight's episode! ❤️ I'm sorry as much as I like Romil , his wife really concentrated on silly things upon her entry ! I didn't even see that angle till she said behen half a dozen times 🙈" - (sic)
Sneha Wagh
"& & & & #ShoaibIbrahim #DipikaKakar giving us couple goals for sure ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ms_dipika @Shoaib_Ibrahim1 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)
Kamya Punjabi
"Love is so beautiful ❤️ @ms_dipika @Shoaib_Ibrahim1 @KVBohra @bombaysunshine @Bhuvneshwarisr1 @sreesanth36 u guys are the biggest proof of that 😇❤️ stay blessed n happy n loved forever 😘 #FamilySpecial #BB12." - (sic)
